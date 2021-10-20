



Silicon City Early Access Free Download for PC Game Setup in Single Direct Link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation game and indie game.

Silicon City PC Early Access 2021 Retro City Rebuild Overview!

Silicon City is a tribute to the good city builders from the 90s. It revisits classic game mechanics such as grid-based stadium with procedural development, different types of construction (residential area, public service building, shops and offices, parks and cultural areas), road traffic regulation and citizen development management.

You are in charge!

As the newly elected mayor, you will start from scratch. Transforming an empty plot of land into a concrete forest that welcomes thousands of citizens. Build residential areas for future voters to move to and provide them with electricity, entertainment and jobs. Monitor their financial status to adjust and polish your urban planning.

Don’t take it easy

You must be re-elected! Citizens are counting on you. They will spend their days between work, leisure and social activities. Offer them a variety of schools and jobs to help them enhance their skills. Fulfill their demands to grow your followers in the upcoming elections.

Planning is everything

Get ready to face your worst enemy: traffic jams. Thanks to our proprietary technology, you will get a better understanding of how to improve the mobility of your citizens. It is necessary to prevent them from losing their jobs, because they are stuck in the morning rush hour, and on top of that it will cause less pollution. Also, don’t let them drive for hours to get essential groceries. They will be grateful.

Technical Specifications of this version Game Version: Initial Version Interface Language: English Audio Language: English Download Kit / Re packer: Early Access Game File Name: Silicon_City_Early_Access.zip Game Download Size: 1.1 GBMD5SUM: 48ead9af9d2400012773b6385ba Early Access 312b1 Silicon City System Requirements

Before you start Silicon City Early Access Free Download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires 64-bit processor and OS: Windows 7 Processor: Intel Core i5 @ 1.60GHz Memory: 8GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050DirectX: Version 10 Storage: 1GB Available space RECOMMENDED: Requires 64-bit processor and OS OS: Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i7 @ 1.90GHz Memory: 16GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 1070DirectX: v11 Storage: 1GB Space Available, Silicon City Early Access Free Download

Click the button below to start Silicon City Early Access. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the full setup link for the game directly.

