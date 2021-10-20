Facebook penalizes members of rule-violating groups by demoting them in the news feed – TechCrunch





Facebook is steadily rolling out Facebook group updates with the goal of providing a better way for admins to manage and manage their online community. Recently, this has included a combination of product releases, such as access to automated moderate aids and alerts for heated debates, and a new policy aimed at checking groups. Today, Facebook says it will introduce two other changes. We will take stricter measures against group members who violate the rules, and the new “Flagged by Facebook” feature will make some of the deletions more transparent.

Specifically, Facebook states that it will begin demoting all group content from members who violate Facebook’s community standards across the platform. In other words, a malicious person on Facebook can lower the rank of content shared with a group, even if it does not violate the rules and policies of the group.

On Facebook, “demotion” means displaying the content shared by these members below the news feed. This, also known as downrank, is a force that Facebook has used in the past to penalize content that Facebook doesn’t need much in its news feed, such as clickbait, spam, and even posts from news organizations.

In addition, Facebook states that these demotions will become even more serious as members increase violations across Facebook. Facebook’s algorithms rank news feed content in a personalized way for users, so it can be difficult to track how well such demotions will work in the future.

According to Facebook, the demotion currently only applies to the main news feed, allowing you to view posts from different groups in one place.[グループ]It does not apply to tab-only feeds.

The company hopes that this change will reduce the ability of members to contact other members for rule violations, including user posts, comments, adding new members to groups, or restricting the creation of new groups. Note that you will join the existing group penalty.

Another change is the release of a new feature called “Flagged by Facebook”.

This feature shows group admins content that has been flagged for deletion before it is visible to the wider community. Administrators can either delete the content themselves or review the content to see if they agree with Facebook’s decision. If not, you can request a review on Facebook and provide additional feedback on why you think you need to keep the content. This can be useful in case of automated moderation errors. Allowing administrators to intervene and request reviews may help protect members in the event of unnecessary strikes or deletions.

This feature adds to the existing options for appealing deletions to group admins if a post turns out to violate community standards. Instead, it gives the administrator a way to be more actively involved in the process.

Unfortunately for Facebook, such a system only works if the group is actively moderated. This is not always the case. The group may have an admin assigned to it, but if you decide to stop using Facebook or manage the group, but don’t add another admin or moderator to take over, the group gets confused. There is a possibility. One group member in a large group with more than 40,000 members says managers haven’t been active in the group since 2017. Members are aware of this and may take advantage of the lack of moderation to post what they need.

This is just one example of how Facebook’s group infrastructure is still primarily underway. If your company is building a platform for private groups from scratch, policies and procedures such as content removal mechanisms and rule violation penalties may not be added years later. They are the basic elements. Still, Facebook is rolling out what should be established as a protocol for products that came out in 2010.

