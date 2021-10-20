CDPR Delays Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3 Next Generation Upgrade





No, you haven’t got (cyber) punk. CD Projekt Red has postponed the expected next-generation update for two major role-playing games, Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

There is an important update about [the] In a statement posted on Twitter, the company announced next-generation updates for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3. Based on the recommendations provided by the team overseeing the development of both games, we decided to postpone the release until 2022.

According to CD Projekt Red, the next-generation upgrade for Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled for the first quarter of next year, and the Witcher 3 Wild Hunt upgrade will be released next quarter. Both were originally planned to be released by the end of 2021.

Players were undoubtedly excited to play the spruce-up version of The Witcher 3, one of the games that defined the game for the last decade, on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S. Backward compatibility with these consoles allows the game to at least work and play perfectly fine. (To further disappoint, the next generation upgrade of the 6-year-old game will definitely look good and take into account faster loading, but you’ll still be playing the 6-year-old game. .)

Even more urgent is the deployment of the next generation upgrade of Cyberpunk 2077. So far, the story of a troubled shooter RPG has been deadly (summarize here if necessary). In June, CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Kiciski predicted that Cyberpunk 2077 would finally reach a satisfactory level of playability, and the development team wouldn’t fix the game’s digital holes with digital scotch tape. He said he was able to focus on new content, including attractive versions of the game.

Personally, I’ve postponed the finishing of Cyberpunk 2077 (about 20 hours) until the next generation version comes out. Cyberpunk is a very long game for all accounts. Given its range and the temporary and fleeting nature of time, Ill will probably try it only once. Why spend time on smaller versions when the version with all the bells and whistles is imminent?

In any case, I and others in my position have to wait a little longer. When the updated version is finally released, does it still feel like a brand new game worthy of the next generation of denominations? Or do you play like the game three years ago? It’s a visually stunning, yet dusty time capsule from a pre-industry era that runs fast enough to feel like a minor eternity for three years.

