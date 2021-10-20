How to upgrade to Windows 11 for free





Windows 11 is pre-installed on the new PC I bought, but why pay for my current Windows 10 PC when it’s eligible for a free upgrade? Microsoft offers several ways to get a new OS, so you can choose the one that works best for you.

Check compatibility

The conversation about Windows 11 requirements was confusing. Before you get a free update, you must first make sure your current Windows 10 PC is compatible. The best way to do this is to run Microsoft’s PC Health Check Tool.

[Windows 11の仕様]Go to the page[互換性の確認]Scroll to the bottom until you see the section.[PCヘルスチェックアプリのダウンロード]Click the link to install the program.In-app[今すぐ確認]Click the button. If your computer is compatible, you’ll see a message stating that your PC meets the requirements of Windows 11.

Check for updates

As Microsoft is gradually deploying Windows 11 to compatible Windows 10 systems, the next step is to see if updates are available on your PC. On a Windows 10 machine[設定]>[更新とセキュリティ]>[Windows Update]Go to[更新の確認]Click the button. If Windows 11 is waiting for you, you can install it.

Download with Installation Assistant

Instead of waiting for the upgrade to reach your machine, you can use Microsoft’s Windows 11 Installation Assistant.[Windows 11のダウンロード]Open the page[Windows11インストールアシスタント]Below the section[今すぐダウンロード]Click the button.

Run the downloaded Windows11InstallationAssistant.exe file.[同意してインストール]Click the button to upgrade your Windows 11 installation to Windows 11. You will be able to use your PC during the download and installation.

When the installation is complete, you will be prompted to restart your PC. If you need time to save your open work, you can choose to restart your machine immediately or wait for the 30-minute timer to expire. After your PC restarts, you can sign in to Windows again. When the final setup is complete, it will be placed on your new Windows 11 desktop.

Another option is to use Microsoft’s media creation tools. This is a program that allows you to create new OS installation media.[Windows 11のダウンロード]On the page[Windows11インストールメディアの作成]Below the section[今すぐダウンロード]Click the button.

Run the MediaCreationToolW11.exe file, accept the license terms, and verify the required Windows language and edition. You can then choose to copy the installation file to a USB drive or generate an ISO file and burn it to disk.

If you used a USB drive root, the tool will download the required Windows 11 installation files and copy them to your USB drive. Then open the drive and double-click the setup.exe file to start the upgrade.

If you are upgrading from an ISO file, select the file location and rename it to a more specific name. The installation file is saved on your PC as an ISO file. Open File Explorer, double-click the ISO file to open it, and double-click the setup.exe file.

Editor’s recommendation

[次へ]Click to have Windows 11 check for updates and accept the license terms.[インストールの準備完了]The screen shows that Windows 11 is installed and keeps your personal files and apps. To change these options[変更]Click. You can then choose to keep your personal files and apps, keep your personal files only, or keep nothing.[次へ],[インストール]Click to perform the upgrade.

After your PC restarts, sign in to complete the setup. Depending on what you choose to keep, Windows may require you to customize your privacy settings. Then go to your desktop.

Download disk image

You can also choose to download the Windows 11 ISO file directly.[Windows 11のダウンロード]On the page[Windows 11ディスクイメージ（ISO）のダウンロード]Go to the section and from the dropdown menu[Windows11]Choose. Select the product language and[確認]Click and then[ダウンロード]Click the button to get the ISO file.

After downloading, double-click the ISO file and double-click the setup.exe file.On the first installation screen[次へ]Click to check for and download Windows 11 updates.[インストールの準備完了]On the screen, you can see that Windows 11 is installed and personal files and apps are preserved by default.

If you want to change this[変更]Click to[個人ファイルのみ]or[なし]Switch to.[次へ],[インストール]Click to perform the upgrade. After your PC restarts, sign in to Windows 11 to see your new operating system.

