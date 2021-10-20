Three reasons why the new MacBook Pro is important to Apple’s legacy





The latest launch of Apple’s latest chips sets the standard for competitors.

Apple

Earlier this week, Apple announced two new MacBook Pros with improved performance aimed at Apple’s customer-based high-end. These are expensive models for another important target audience of users, not for consumer or prosumer customers.

I met him on the second day he was working when Steve Jobs returned to Apple in 1997 to start his role of leading the company again. At the time, Apple was in the $ 1 billion deficit, mostly reckless.

I asked Steve if he had any plans to save Apple. He told me that past leadership has taken his eyes off Apple’s core customers to gain market share. He said it was a disastrous decision to put Apple in the hole they were at the time.

He said Apple gained its first audience by appealing to engineers, desktop publishing professionals, creators, and those who need more power and better tools to do their jobs. That’s why he created the Mac in 1984.

He told me his first job was to go back and build a new powerful Mac for these core customers and use it to help Apple get back on the road to good health.

While Apple has created many “professional” level Macs in desktop and laptop formats since 1997, the new MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max processors is the most powerful laptop designed for core customers. is. These new MacBooks continue Steve Jobs’ commitment to these creators and engineers, continuing his legacy of meeting their needs.

The second important thing Apple did was to create the most powerful homemade processor for use with these new MacBook Pros.

Our CEO, son Ben, digs deeper into the processor and writes on our blog Techpinions about his reaction to Apple’s new M1 Pro and M1 Max processors.

“Deepening into the M1’s benchmarks and details, it seems that Apple’s architecture fluidly manages clock speed frequencies and can be dynamically increased or decreased based on tasks, and now Apple’s architecture is also flexible in its capabilities. There are details that reveal that there is more to increase the size to allow Apple to install more CPUs, GPUs, accelerators in the SoC, and surprisingly, this architecture is in these areas (frequency and). It scales with both (size) and doesn’t sacrifice power efficiency. Apple proved this by showing the size. The difference between the M1 Pro and M1 Max over the M1.

In general, when a silicon company enlarges a chip to pack a core into an SoC to improve performance, there is a trade-off between power consumption and efficiency. For example, if you look at some of the most advanced workstation processors on the market with 10-16 cores, they are the same size as the Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max. However, Apple’s charts show that these chips have a peak CPU performance of about 30 watts and a peak GPU performance of about 60 watts. Amazingly, Apple’s custom architecture allows you to create large cores while maintaining industry-leading performance per watt. “

What Apple has achieved in terms of performance per watt is very important and is something that competitors are watching carefully. This is a major step in semiconductor and overall architectural design, allowing Apple to stay ahead of the competition for some time.

These new MacBook Pros also highlight Apple’s legacy of innovation. The new MacBook Pro represents a major leap forward in innovative design at the system and processor level and continues to emphasize Apple’s creative role in the PC industry.

Most people don’t need the power of these high-end MacBook Pros, but creators, engineers, game designers, filmmakers, etc. are the main beneficiaries of these laptops. Laptop.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/timbajarin/2021/10/20/three-reasons-the-new-mac-book-pros-are-important-to-apples-legacy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos