Google’s Pixel 6 is here, do I need to buy a Pixel 3, 4, or 5 instead?





Which of the Pixel 3, Pixel 4A, Pixel 5, and Pixel 5A Google smartphones makes sense to buy now?

Angela Lang / CNET

This summer I faced a dilemma. My Google Pixel 3 XL was the last leg. The battery was my former faint shadow. That USB-C port couldn’t carry a charge for half the time. Both sides of the cell phone, the screen and the back of the glass were spider web-like cracks and chips. Also, according to Google, Android updates are not guaranteed after October. I needed a new phone, pronto.

At the time, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro with Google’s new Tensor chip were months away. But I really didn’t want to wait. And even if Google’s fall launch event is behind us, there are always price cuts that attract people to older models. A few months ago, my choice was straightforward. Long ago, I used Google’s pure Android platform to populate my lots during the Nexus 5 era. Since then, I have moved to the original Pixel XL and Pixel 3 XL. So the idea of ​​switching to an iPhone like the new iPhone 13 was ridiculous. And the idea of ​​using a Samsung Galaxy phone was equally foreign.

My plan was to use a different pixel-the question was which one to choose. Scoring the refurbished Pixel 3 XL was one way. But there were also Pixel 4A and Pixel 5. Pixel 4A 5G and Pixel 5A and 5G were also interesting options. Are you still confused? I won’t blame you. In the end, I settled on a Pixel that suits me. If you’re like me and need a Google handset right now, read on. The phone I chose (and why I chose it) may also make sense to you.

Today’s Pixel smartphones need to get the latest software first.

Sarah Tew / CNET Straight Android, no chaser

After migrating to pure Android as Google intended, I could never go back. Duplicate apps and lots of non-removable bloatware are just distant memories. Pixel smartphones are also the first to get Android OS and security updates. This is usually not the case for Samsung or OnePlus devices. And the fact that I’m a Google Fi mobile subscriber often narrows my phone exchange options. Pixel, any Pixel, everything to get my chosen path.

It’s time to migrate from the Pixel 3.

Sarah Tew / CNET Choice 1: Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL

Google no longer officially sells the Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL. That said, you can find both models on Amazon. I would have had to pay $ 470 to replace my (at that time) current Pixel 3 XL (128GB). It now costs $ 452. Anyway, it’s too much to pay for an old processor (Snapdragon 845) and just 4GB of RAM. More importantly, Google will soon end its guaranteed software updates. So this phone isn’t worth it, no matter how much the price goes down after that, or if it could go down in the future.

Google Pixel 4A.

Juan Garzon / CNET Choice 2: Pixel 4A

The Pixel 4A comes with a Snapdragon 730G, which is a better processor than the 3XL. Also, by August 2023, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal memory, and promised software updates will be available from Google. $ 349 isn’t bad. This is an attractive option. Still, I could do better.

Google Pixel 5

Juan Garzon / CNET Choice 3: Pixel 5

The Pixel 5 represents last year’s ultimate Google-branded Android phone. It features a fairly muscular Snapdragon 765G processor, along with rugged 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Google will also keep your device software up to date until October 2023. Other welcome features include IP68 waterproof and dustproof, as well as wireless and reverse wireless charging. Pixel 5 also links to 5G cellular networks.

The cost during the summer was $ 699, which was too high. With the introduction of the Pixel 6, the Pixel 5 is now affordable at $ 449. By comparison, the Pixel 6 starts at $ 599, while the Pixel 6 Pro starts at $ 899 and above. Still, paying the highest amount for the 2020 model last June would not have been a wise move. So I handed over the Pixel 5 at the time. It’s much more attractive, but at its new low price.

The Pixel 4A 5G offers a compromise between price, power and potential.

Pixel 4A 5G Choice 4: Pixel 4A 5G

This was the perfect compromise of price, performance and potential, so it was the phone I finally chose. I ordered a Pixel 4A 5G in June 2021. Due to the recent launch of the Pixel 6 and the price cuts on the Pixel 5A, however, all bets have been invalidated. See below for more information). At that time, I was able to get the Pixel 4A 5G for $ 500 through Google Fi.

With the same Snapdragon 765G processor as the Pixel 5, 128 GB of storage and 6 GB of RAM, the Pixel 4A 5G is also attractive. It supports 5G wireless and has a larger battery than the traditional Pixel 4A.

Google will provide updates to the Pixel 4A 5G software until November 2023. All of that, until recently, made this phone a clear choice for me. Google has officially discontinued 4A5G and has discontinued mobile phones.

Google Pixel 5A is a great deal on Android.

Sarah Tew / CNET Choice 5: Pixel 5A

What’s the difference in a few months? My calculations have changed a lot since Google announced the Pixel 5A and Pixel 6. If you had to choose today, you might get a Pixel 5A 5G. It’s a clear budget Pixel choice.

Priced at $ 449, this new smartphone is basically about $ 50 cheaper than you paid for the Pixel 4A 5G. Still, like the Pixel 4A 5G, the 5A has a rugged Snapdragon 765G processor. Similarly, it has 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM. You can also compare 5G cellular with Pixel 5A.

What really sets the Pixel 5A apart, at least for now, is its 4,680 mAh battery and 6.34 inch display (2,400×1,080 pixel resolution). Both are larger than those offered by either the Pixel 5 or Pixel 4 A5G. Even better, Google will provide software updates to mobile phones until August 2024. All of this currently makes the Pixel 5A the best Pixel deal.

Of course, I’m terribly tempted by the new Pixel 6 smartphone. The basic Pixel 6 starting price of $ 599 is more expensive. But everything about it is better than the Pixel 5G. Perhaps with Google’s new Pixel Pass and current Pixel 4A 5G transactions, you can swing it around. And boys, it’s a complex topic that’s best left to a completely new post.

Check out the latest news and best reviews of smartphones and carriers from CNET mobile experts.

For more information, see how to decide whether to choose aPixel 5, Pixel 4, Pixel 4XL, Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G, Pixel 5 and iPhone 11, Galaxy S20 FE, OnePlus 8

