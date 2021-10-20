How to order Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition





Today, at the Galaxy Unpacked 2 event, Samsung announced the new Bespoke Studio program. With this program, you can customize the look of your Galaxy device by changing the colors in different styles. You can choose from five colors: blue, yellow, pink, white, and black. The protagonist of today’s micro-event was Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke edition. This is a customizable, bespoke version of Z Flip 3.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition from Samsung for $ 1,099

With Samsung’s Bespoke Studio, you can fine-tune the Flip color scheme and choose between black and silver frames. If you’re not happy with the color combination, Samsung will introduce a way to change the color later, but at an additional cost.

Like the standard Z Fold 3, the Bespoke Edition features a 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED display with a foldable clamshell design and a compact display for quick notifications when folded. The phone includes a 12MP ultra-wide-angle and wide-angle camera on the back and a 10MP front camera.

Samsung claims that there are up to 49 different color combinations and you can order different types of mobile phones. The standard Z Flip 3 starts at $ 1,000 and the Bespoke Edition starts at $ 1,099. Since your order goes through Samsung’s supply chain, Samsung’s site warns you that it can take up to 6 weeks to ship, but you can order today.

Samsung also announced a bespoke version of the Galaxy Watch 4, which allows you to customize the watch frame and band before ordering. There’s also a new “sexy” pair of Galaxy Buds 2 in partnership with design brand Maison Kitsuné. Finally, the company unveiled a new One UI 4 interface. This also allows you to customize the interface to suit your aesthetics, as you might expect.

