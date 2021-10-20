How many miles does it take to board a Kappns boat at ACNH?





Screenshot: Nintendo

Nothing is free in this world. So why is everything free, let alone public transport, in the world of idyllic video games designed for escapism? Animal Crossing: If New Horizons gets the option to take a ferry right away, those rides won’t be free.

Nintendo’s very popular life simulation is said to represent a simplified microcosm of capitalism, but next month we’ll be releasing a lot of new stuff, including fans’ favorite ferryman character Kappei. I have it. And he charges a relatively steep fare for 1,000 Nuukmile songs per ride for his service. Some players barked at that price. Others see it as an opportunity to start accumulating Nuuk Miles. But everyone agrees: Yeah, it’s not free.

Who on earth is Kappei and why is he so expensive?

Kappei, like all other Animal Crossing characters that are not controlled by humans in the IRL, is an anthropomorphic animal, the turtle, in this case. He has been around for a long time and first appeared in Animal Crossing on the Nintendo GameCube in the 2002s. He is known for singing sea shanti, and is also known for being a kind of creep.

Animal Crossing: Kappei wasn’t part of NPC’s first roster when New Horizons was launched in March 2020, allowing everyone to escape when needed. A year and a half later, a player wondering if Kappei and other Animal Crossing flagship Brewsters and his Twee Coffee Shop aren’t in the game yet, despite the prolonged drought in New Horizons content. There was also. Earlier this month, Nintendo confirmed in a digital showcase that many of the major absentees would come to New Horizons for the long-awaited game with the November 5 update.

The details of Kappns’ role are mostly obscured until you actually join the game, but broadly speaking, they move to different islands, similar to the features of the New Horizons Mystery Tour. (Especially on mystery tours, you can grow fruits that don’t grow naturally on the island.)

And how do people feel about it?

Generally, players are mixed. On Twitter, streamer Kkaislider, who broadcasts a healthy mess of self-description on Twitch under Kairi’s handle, urged players to start saving Nook Miles. [smiling_face_with_tear emoji].. Twitch streamer Fwoggyholly expressed similar feelings, saying on Twitter that he was shocked and disappointed by the fact that the hut really needed to make something. [sob emoji] Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Miles are easy to earn, but it can take some time to earn. For players with low resources and time, miles can be an occasional pleasure.

On the other hand, some players aren’t too worried, and the bank already has nearly 100,000 Nook Milesors. (A person posted a screenshot showing his account balance of 455,990 miles. Um, does Kappei have a top-notch fare?) For those players, Kappei can also charge a penny.

And certainly, a grand plan of things won’t break the bank, not to mention 1,000 Nuukmiles, especially for players who have been enthusiastic about the game since its launch. Animal Crossing: New Horizons earns Nuuk Miles by completing all sorts of chores and tasks. You will get hundreds to buy and sell items for the first time. Get hundreds of more tasks, such as visiting your friends’ islands, changing island flags, attending KK Sliders concerts and more. You can earn 2,000 by logging in to the game on your birthday.

Screenshot: Nintendo

What seems to have surprised people most is that Animal Crossing: The cost of the Capuns ferry service in New Horizons was higher than expected. There is already a similar service. Dodo Airlines will take you to a mysterious island for 2,000 miles. Without knowing what the new Mystery Island will come with, and given that his previous benefits are already distributed to New Horizons, it’s hard to imagine what makes his fees worthwhile. ..

But also, do you seriously say that operating a Skiff costs half as much as operating an individual plane? Get out of here! (The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association estimates that operating a small private Cessna, a real-world aircraft most similar to what Dodo Airlines Wilbur flies in New Horizons, will cost at least $ 22,530 per year. .) Kappn apparently operates these boats at a serious surcharge.

The problem of turning animal forests into real-world Colorado ferries has historically served wealthy demographic areas at the expense of areas where transportation access is urgently needed. There is also. In New York City, for example, the city’s ferry network is subsidized at a rate of $ 10 per ride, for a total cost of $ 600 million over three years. As Gotamist pointed out, city ferries serve neighbors who are already connected to trusted transit.

The rich will be richer and they will go where they want when they want. Everyone else is left in the dock. Animal Crossing: New Horizons: A representative of the simplified microcosm of capitalism.

