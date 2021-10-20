Windows 11 beta testers can try Android apps





Beta testers can start using some Android apps on Windows 11.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Microsoft is approaching the introduction of Android apps on Windows 11. The first test preview of the long-awaited feature is now available on the company’s Windows Insider, Microsoft said in a blog post Wednesday.

In June, Microsoft announced that Android apps will be available in Windows 11 and can be installed from within the Microsoft Store. However, when Windows 11 was released as a free upgrade for many users earlier this month, the Android app wasn’t available.

“The current focus is to provide this first preview on the version of Windows 11 released on the US beta channel (Windows 11 build 22000.xxx series builds),” Microsoft Brandon Leblanc said in a post. increase.

Beta channel people who want to download and use Android apps have some requirements. Your computer must be on Windows 11 and meet Microsoft hardware requirements and other procedures. You also need an Amazon account to access the Amazon Appstore.

Microsoft has partnered with Amazon to curate 50 apps that Windows Insider will test, adding that more apps will be added in the “next few months.” Microsoft has warned that there are some known issues that test users can anticipate, such as not seeing review ratings, not having accessibility options available, and camera issues for certain Android apps. Beta users can also share feedback about their experience.

Currently playing: Watch this: How to install Windows with TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot enabled …

6:39

