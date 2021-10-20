Mark Zuckerberg Cant Wash Away Facebook Rebranded Toxic Image





It was a tough situation for Facebook these days. A series of abominable reports made it possible to compare with BigTobacco. The day after the whistleblower’s prime-time 60-minute interview, a major outage highlighted the possibility of the error. And the desire to curb the company has triggered a rare bipartisan agreement in Congress. We may live in a fragmented era, but the almost universal reaction when we hear the word Facebook is:

Mark Zuckerberg seems to know how toxic his brand has been, despite his megalomaniacs. But instead of addressing the essence of the problem completely, he reportedly came up with an easier solution. Do people look down on Facebook? Just … what if you stop calling yourself Facebook? According to The Verge, Zuckerberg plans to rebrand. By next week, Facebook will be part of a big company with a whole new name, focusing not only on social media, but on the metaverse he wants to build. There is no official word about what the name will be, but Horizon seems to come up as a possibility, and Samid Chakrabarti, who is responsible for the integrity of the company’s former citizens, may be the name itself. I guess I couldn’t. As Bloomberg pointed out, meta.com is currently redirecting to meta.org, a website for biomedical research tools developed by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

There is precedent for this type of change. Google has changed its brand under the umbrella of Alphabet. Snapchat is Snap Inc. Prove that it’s no longer just a messaging app, but a company that wanted to sell the most dystopian eyeglasses you can imagine. But Facebook’s renaming is notable for its timing, which is probably more closely monitored than ever before, and for an explanation of where Zuckerberg intends to take the company. He revealed that his ambition goes beyond social media. Just a few months ago, he told Verge that he would effectively transition from what we consider to be primarily a social media company to becoming a Metaverse company in the coming years. The change seems to be accelerating. On Sunday, the company announced that it would hire 10,000 people in Europe to help build a metaverse cast as expected in utopian terms. Nick Clegg and Javier Olivin’s statement revolves around the idea that increasing their virtual presence can bring them far closer to the experience of first-hand online interactions. The Metaverse can help unleash access to new creative, social and economic opportunities.

Oh, but will that happen? Facebook has hinted at the path to the lives of millions of people with similarly optimistic promises. But over the last decade, we’ve seen this supposed tool of interconnection promote the theory of hatred and conspiracy, exacerbate division, and otherwise turn ordinary people into compulsive crawlers and posters. I have come. The idea that Facebook is more lacking in modern life seems ridiculous. But this is Mark Zuckerberg’s apparent fate. Mark Zuckerberg seems to be more and more confident that by jumping into new problems and improving our planet, we can best solve the problems our planet is facing. It’s just one of the technical barons of no class. The current reality by augmenting it. Zuckerberg has not even been able to justify Facebook’s existence in this reality. Now he is keen to impose that advantage on the meta-reality he wants to guide, whether or not someone wants it. Of course, this has always been at the heart of Facebook’s problems, an unchecked arrogance that can’t be hidden by the new name.

