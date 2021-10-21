Facebook Removes Suggestive Comments from Resident Evil 4 VR





This entire section of the post-credit cutscene has reportedly been removed Screenshot: Capcom

The next VR version of Resident Evil 4, in my unofficial count, is the 119th re-release of Capcom Classic, but when it comes to being one of the most unique of at least one of the companies involved in the release. It seems that Facebook, Capcom and Armature have decided to remove some of their content.

Following some leaked footage from the Japanese version of the game, some cuts were added to the game that weren’t seen in previous versions, as first detailed by Happy Warrior at the beginning of the month. Also, it confirmed that IGN contains:

Resident Evil 4VR has removed certain thought-provoking dialogues related to Ashley Graham. The president’s daughter, Leon Kennedy, is in charge of rescue. This includes a line from another character, Lewis, who references Ashley’s body.

In addition, it is not possible to search for Ashley skirts in certain areas of the game and the corresponding animations have been removed.

Another notable cut is the end of the game. The original Ashley suggestively asks Leon if he can return to her place for overtime, but the leaked footage here shows that the entire conversation section has been removed. increase. The original footage also shows Ashley’s underwear flash as he climbs the jet ski, which is covered in the VR version.

It is also reported that the following post-credit scenes are missing. In the original game, Leon asks for a date before Hanigan refused. In the leaked Japanese footage, this scene ends before reaching that point.

Some of these changes are expected and can even be understood! But like Hanigan’s, others seem a bit formidable. According to a Facebook statement:

Oculus Studios, Armature, and Capcom have worked closely together to remaster Resident Evil 4 for VR from scratch. This includes an immersive environment and high resolution graphics. It also includes selected changes to in-game dialogue and animation, and is expected to update Resident Evil 4 for modern viewers.

G / O media may receive fees

You don’t have to wait long to actually play the game tomorrow and see how much it changed between 2005 and 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/resident-evil-4-vr-cuts-upskirts-suggestive-dialogue-1847905022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos