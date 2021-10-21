Facebook will pull the alphabet next week to change its name





It’s all about the Metaverse! According to Facebook internal sources, the company is preparing a big announcement next week to change its corporate identity and name. Of course, this has nothing to do with all the negative relationships Facebook currently has.

The Verge is itself an “alphabet” inclusion, now that Facebook has gone the path of Google through this source and has become a company that works on social media with cryptocurrencies, virtual reality hardware and software. Report to create a virtual identity. We are planning future expansion to “Metaverse”.

And what’s a better time for a complete rebranding and conversational change than the weeks after the massive whistleblower that threw the company into a whole new and insidious light?

The big rebranding seems to have been going on for a while, but the timing seems a bit strange. Mark Zuckerberg told The Verge in July that “in the next few years, we will effectively transition from those who see us primarily as social media companies to those who see us as metaverse companies.”

The Metaverse he mentions is a project to create the next generation of the Internet in case you miss a big announcement on Monday. If many companies around the world participate and strive to create a virtual reality network that we can do, “travel” and “with others” in virtual space.

There is no hint as to what the new name will be with The Verge. It is “a secret that is kept tightly in the wall and is not widely known even among full-fledged senior management.” A major announcement is planned at the company’s annual AR / VR-focused Connect Conference, with Zuckerberg’s keynote on October 28th at 10am. Read a copy of the “Metaverse Location for the Next Evolution of New Immersive Experiences and Social Technology” and events built by people like you. Apparently, the streamed keynote is “open to everyone.”

Some branding companies may have been paid billions of dollars to work on this project, and the brainstorming session was certainly a failure. And it’s almost like we call it Google six years later, to come up with a name that people rarely use!

Do you have a guess for the name? Clusterworld? Metaverse book?

Previous: Facebook calls “Metaverse” wanting to build a high resolution version of “Second Life”

