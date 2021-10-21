Microsoft can now test Android apps on Windows 11





Microsoft is currently allowing Windows 11 testers to try Android apps. A preview version of the Windows subsystem for Android is available today for beta testers in Windows 11 and will allow you to access your app from the Amazon Appstore. All testers with Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm processors can try Android apps on Windows 11.

You can load the app from the Microsoft Store. The Microsoft Store lists various apps that point to the Amazon Appstore to load and install. Android apps can run side by side with other Windows apps, are also integrated with Alt + tabs and task view, and can be pinned to the Start menu or taskbar.

Android apps are available in the Microsoft Store for Windows 11. Image: Microsoft

You can see notifications from Android app notifications in Action Center and share the clipboard between Windows and Android apps. The Android on Windows 11 team explains. We built the experience with accessibility in mind. Many Windows accessibility settings have been applied to Android apps and are working with Amazon to provide further improvements.

Microsoft has partnered with Amazon to curate 50 apps for Windows Insider to test on Windows 11. This includes mobile games such as Lords Mobile, Junes Journey and Coin Master. There are also reading apps like the Kindle and kids apps like Lego Duplo World and Khan Academy Kids.

The 50 apps are just a few of the over 3 million apps available on the Google Play store and even over 600,000 on the Amazons Appstore. After this feature was widely released on Windows 11, the number of Android apps available is unclear.

An Android app that runs with other Windows apps.Image: Microsoft

Microsoft has built a subsystem on Windows 11 to enable support for Android apps. Includes a Linux kernel and an Android OS based on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) version 11. The subsystem runs in a Hyper-V virtual machine like the Windows subsystem for Linux, says the Microsoft Android app on the Windows 11 team. Understand how to map app runtimes and APIs in AOSP environments to Windows graphics layers, memory buffers, input modes, physical and virtual devices, and sensors.

This subsystem supports AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm chips, and Microsoft has partnered with Intel to allow Arm-only apps to run on AMD and Intel devices.

Microsoft currently has only Android apps enabled on Windows 11 beta channels and plans to provide previews to DevChannel users in the future, the company said. Windows 11 PCs must be set to the US region in beta channel. You also need a US-based Amazon account to access the Amazon Appstore.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/10/20/22736528/microsoft-android-apps-windows-11-test The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos