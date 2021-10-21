Get excited about Tech or Treat with Innovation Depot on Thursday, October 28th





Reading time 2 minutes

Trick or treat with a Magic City company.Photo via Innovation Depot

A local company wants to give you candy, so get your Halloween outfit ready. Innovation Depot and its member companies will host their first Tech or Treat Halloween event on Thursday, October 28th.

Trick or treat has just become technical

Birmingham, get ready to wear your best and most creative outfits for this free Halloween event. Offering candy, activities and music, Innovation Depot hosts Tech or Treat at its headquarters.

This is a great opportunity to showcase the work our organization is doing in the Birmingham community.

In addition, people throughout the region will have the opportunity to become familiar with the more than 110 businesses within our walls.

– Innovation Depot, Marketing Director, Brit Blalock

First, from 3:30 pm to 5 pm, Trick or Treaters will show off their costumes and get candies from members of the Innovation Depot. Tech or Treat also has Halloween fun for adults. Live DJs and snacks at the Innovation Depots Atrium between 5pm and 6pm.

Beyond the event, Dippis CEO Rashad Grimes launched the business with the help of Innovation Depot. Photo by Matthew Niblett of Bham Now.

Innovation Depot is about helping entrepreneurs. During the process from idea to business, Innovation Depot provides startups with resources. The Birmingham business also hosts training programs to support entrepreneurs and answer their questions. The member companies with which Innovation Depot is affiliated include:

Today, these companies are supporting Innovation Depot by attending Tech or Treat events.

“The whole team is excited about Techor Treat.

Innovation depots are a huge resource in supporting the growth of electromagnetic marketing, and the depot community is one of the most important benefits. I haven’t seen much of each other for the past year and a half, so I’m looking forward to this time. “

– Electromagnetic Marketing, Marketing Director and Founding Partner, Jamie Paris

It’s never been better to steal candy from some of Birmingham’s best entrepreneurs.

Are you excited about trick or treat? Please tag @bhamnow and let us know.

