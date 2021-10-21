Facebook plans to rename and rebrand to focus more on future technology





Author: FOX8 Digital Desk, Raquel Martin

Posted: October 20, 2021 / 5:30 pm EDT / Updated: October 20, 2021 / 5:30 pm EDT

File – This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on the screen of the Nasdaq Markets site in Times Square, New York. (AP Photo / Richard Drew, File)

(WGHP) — Facebook plans to change the company name next week, and according to Verge, the company name will shift its focus to a concept official called the “Metaverse.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will address the name change at the company’s annual Connect meeting on October 28, but it’s likely to be revealed sooner.

The purpose behind the name change is to prevent Facebook from being recognized as a social media platform and to associate it with a wide range of apps such as Instagram, Whatsapp and Oculus, which are supervised by Facebook’s parent company.

Facebook has reportedly more than 10,000 employees working on hardware, making Zuckerberg as widely available as smartphones such as AR glasses.

We’re effectively migrating from those who see us primarily as social media companies to those who see us as metaverse companies, “Zuckerberg told Verge in the summer.

Facebook’s rebranding could also help distract attention from the company’s recent scrutiny and focus more on Zuckerberg’s futuristic projects.

Frances Haugen, 37, was a whistleblower and leaked internal data. This clearly shows that tech giants benefit people’s well-being and promote division. She accuses the platform of knowing the harmful effects on teens and the promotion of offensive content online for years.

They would make less money if they changed the algorithm more safely, Hogen said in an exclusive interview with 60 Minutes.

Democrats and Republicans at Capitol Hill say it’s time for the government to intervene to hold Facebook accountable.

D-Massachusetts lawmaker Seth Moulton said there was a clear need for regulation.

White House spokesman Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden would also support the reform.

Facebook continues to defend.

While testifying in front of the Senator, Facebook’s Head of Global Safety, Antigone Davis, found that Facebook-owned Instagram promoted addiction and low self-esteem among teens. Was disregarded.

The platform also announced that it will postpone the launch of a version of Instagram designed for children under the age of 13.

Now, lawmakers have made some suggestions to control how social media platforms promote specific content. Others say they are wary of going outboard and don’t want to curb innovation.

Propose a fix that closes the modal Suggest a fix

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://myfox8.com/news/facebook-plans-name-change-rebrand-to-focus-more-on-future-technology/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos