CDPR delays update of PS5, Xbox Series X Cyberpunk 2077 to 2022





Cyberpunk 2077

CDPR

Not surprisingly, CDPR missed the target date for the next generation (current generation?) Release of Cyberpunk 2077. In other words, it will not be released until one year after the game debut in December 2020.

CDPR was first announced to investors (of course) and then to the general public. Cyberpunk 2077’s new target window on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S will be in the first quarter of 2022. A similar update for The Witcher 3 looks like this: Second quarter of 2022.

To date, Cyberpunk 2077 has been running in the up-converted final generation version of the game. PS5 is running the PS4 Pro version and Xbox Series X is running the Xbox One X version. These perform better than the game’s base PS4 and Xbox One versions, but still far from the quality of most PC builds.

CDPR said in June 2020 that an update for the next generation version of the game will be available shortly. The only update we’ve seen so far is that with two different roadmaps, the next generation version is promised to be released in late 2021. Later, CDPR recently said it was still targeting this year, but it sent a clear signal, which could be delayed. And now there is a delay.

Other than generalized visual fidelity and performance, we still don’t know exactly what will be upgraded in these versions. And unless they return to their words, we still assume that CDPR fulfills their promise and that everyone who owns the game on the console will receive a free upgrade to the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions. It is operated by. I think the promise was made with the idea that the next generation version would be released for only a few months, not more than a year away, but if CDPR changes it now, it will be roasted. There are no signs that they are changing anything, but they didn’t mention it exactly when this project was launched.

We are also waiting for more free DLC to arrive this year. We’ve got just a handful of clothes and cars so far, and the fate of the rest of the free DLC, including some major ones like New Game Plus Mode, remains unknown today. Release not mentioned in. It’s possible to release a next-generation version with real new content, but in that case we’re definitely not believing that the first true enhancement of Cyberpunk 2077 will be made, so it’s a freer DLC. There is a possibility of becoming. Ready by the first quarter of 2022. But yes, it’s under development.

It’s the latest to miss the cyberpunk deadline, but at this point everyone wants more time for CDPR to work on the game, given the warning that it was released in a hurry. I don’t think.

