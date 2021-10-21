New report ranked in the top 40 clean tech hubs in the U.S.





First national ranking reveals unexpected sources of clean tech solutions, urgent resource gaps

Published: October 20, 2021 4:00 am MDT | Updated: 15 hours ago

Boulder, Colorado, October 20, 2021 / PRNewswire /-The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is calling for “immediate, rapid, and large-scale” changes to limit global warming. Exploration is becoming more urgent. More than ever. Fortunately, the new report shows that Clean Tech is gaining momentum in the United States.

Top 40 Clean Tech Innovation Hubs

The 2021 Cleantech Innovation Hubs Survey by Colorado-based venture capital and research firm Saoradh Enterprise Partners (SEP) is the first ranking of cleantech innovation hubs in the United States. The SEP defines an innovation hub as a geographic ecosystem that operates on the basis of research funding, technology development, venture formation, and other indicators. This report ranks the 40 most powerful cleantech ecosystems in the country and characterizes their strengths and weaknesses.

Prior to milestone COP26 later this month, SEP aims to provide investors, businesses, policy makers, and other stakeholders with a mission-critical roadmap for developing clean technology in the United States. increase.

Here are some important insights from the report:

Climate solutions are emerging in unexpected places. Silicon Valley, Boston, and New York are important areas for innovation, but they’re not just cleantech hubs. In locations such as Pittsburgh (# 18), Salt Lake City (# 27), Atlanta (# 10), Detroit (# 15), Houston (# 19), New Mexico Corridor (# 23), Phoenix (# 22) A growing ecosystem. The new hub is overlooked. Investors are still focused on California, Massachusetts and New York. In the United States, 75% of Cleantech Venture Capital’s funding is invested in these three states. At the same time, 74% of the innovation funding will go to the other 47. This resource gap puts Clean Tech at risk. When it comes to climate change, potential solutions cannot be ignored. The split between innovation funding (for research and technology development) and investment resources means that clean technology innovation is taking place in emerging hubs without a significant investment phase to bring this technology to market.

“Our goal is to uncover the innovations that are happening across the country,” said Paul Nelson, managing partner of SEP. “For years, we’ve seen clean tech flourish in our backyard, called the Colorado Clean Range, which has been under the supervision of many clean tech communities. The experience is that innovation It motivated me to shed light on other places where it was taking place. It was overlooked. “

SEP data show that there are resource gaps and limited runways for successful Cleantech innovation. “Something as urgent as climate change, it’s a surprising oversight. We need to optimize where our resources go,” Nelson said. “With the care of investors and other stakeholders, we will be able to identify and commercialize undeveloped technologies and manage the resources needed to build a sustainable future.”

Clean Tech Innovation Hub Top 10

Bay Area Boston New York Los Angeles Colorado Clean Range DC Chicago Land Seattle San Diego Atlanta

“The Innovation Hub Survey serves as a valuable tool for tracking innovation and entrepreneurship across the United States. Understanding the current situation and its gaps can help sustain the future of clean energy. , We can comprehensively expand and engage with new innovators, “said Kimberly Ott, Network Innovation Manager, National Institute of Renewable Energy.

“Investing in Cleantech innovations, ideas, products and technologies to help us live a sustainable life is an important part of addressing climate change. The SEP2021 Cleantech Innovation Hub Survey is across the United States. It’s a great tool to help map the potential of a stronger clean tech ecosystem in Japan, and highlights the areas where today’s investments can build tomorrow’s industries, “said the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions. Elena Crete, Head of the Network’s Climate and Energy Program, said.

An overview of the Hub Survey white paper and a complete list of the top 40 hubs can be found at www.saoradh.com/hubs.

About SEPS Aoradh Enterprise Partners (SEP) is a venture capital and research firm focused on technology for disruptive sustainability across the nine sectors that make up the Clean Tech ecosystem. SEP leverages innovative market and technology research platforms to identify opportunities for commercialization of clean technology at emerging US innovation hubs for corporate clients and investment funds. The SEP team works with entrepreneurs, innovators and big companies to develop technology and build companies for a sustainable future.

For more information, please visit www.saoradh.com.

Media contacts: John Metzger, (303) 641-1062, john @ metzger.com

###

To download multimedia, view the original content.

Source Saoradh Enterprise Partner

The above press release was kindly provided by PR Newswire. The views, opinions and statements of the press release are not endorsed by the Gray Media Group, Gray Media Group, Inc. It does not necessarily represent or reflect the views, opinions or statements of.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbc11news.com/prnewswire/2021/10/20/new-report-ranks-top-40-us-cleantech-hubs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos