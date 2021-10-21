watch your step! Asurion ranks America’s most clumsy cities | State





Nashville, TN, October 20, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Clumsy is a feature most Americans are concerned with, but even the slightest misstep can crush the screen or destroy delicate components. Even if you do, water can mean the premature disappearance of mobile phones. People from the San Diego coast to the summit of Vermont have spilled energy drinks on their cell phones, dropped devices in their toilets, and cracked their screens, according to a study by tech care firm Asurion. That’s why Asurion and its subsidiary Asurion’s tech repair retailer uBreakiFix look at customer data and localized statistics to find out more about the cities with the most travel and slips.

“Even the most cautious phone owners like me will have an accident,” said Dave Barbuto, CEO of uBreaki Fix by Asurion, who recently announced plans to rebrand to Asurion Tech Repair and Solutions in 2022. increase. How or how often did you break your cell phone? Not only does the index of America’s most clumsy cities show that you’re not alone, but the ranking itself provides hints on what makes your technology a little more prone to accidents. No matter when, where, or how a clumsy attack is made, Asurion’s technical experts will assist you without judgment. “

How do you measure clumsiness?

Identifying clumsiness and where it is most prevalent meant taking a comprehensive approach. Asurion’s network of uBreaki Fixes from the Asurion store first looked to the highest ranked metropolitan areas for per capita Asurion protection plan phone damage claims and phone repairs. The company also went one step further to identify the forefront of misery and clumsiness, ranking the cities with the highest number of per capita personal injury lawyers and orthopedists. Asurion keeps in mind that some people prefer to suffer in silence, with additional data on the frequency of online searches for phrases such as “I think I’ve sprained my ankle” and “How to drain water from my cell phone.” Was mixed. A year’s worth of data was collected, evaluated and analyzed to determine “America’s most clumsy city.”

So what did we learn? More than half of the most clumsy cities are in southern states, and New Orleans is ranked as “America’s most clumsy city.” This was followed by Raleigh, NC and Jacksonville, Florida, two and three, respectively. Other cities on the Top 10 list include Richmond, Virginia. Atlanta; Charlotte, North Carolina; Birmingham, Alabama; Cincinnati; Grand Rapids, Michigan and Tampa, Florida.

Conversely, San Francisco has some of America’s most “elegant” residents. Not surprisingly, cities famous for innovation are the best when it comes to paying attention to calculated footprints and phone handling. The other big cities, Chicago and New York, were also ranked as the second and third most elegant cities.

Top 10 clumsy cities

Top 10 most graceful cities

city

Rank

city

Rank

New Orleans, Louisiana

1

San Francisco, California

52

Raleigh, North Carolina

2

Chicago, Illinois

51

Jacksonville, Florida

3

New York, NY

50

Richmond, Virginia

Four

Seattle, WA

49

Atlanta, GA

Five

Tulsa, OK

48

Charlotte, North Carolina

6

Dallas, Texas

47

Birmingham, Alabama

7

Los Angeles, California

46

Cincinnati, Ohio

8

Riverside, California

45

Grand Rapids, Michigan

9

Baltimore, Maryland

44

Tampa, Florida

Ten

Detroit, Michigan

43

The Clumsiest Cities in America Index was calculated using anonymous data collected by technology care company Asurion, including Asurion’s technical repair retailer uBreakiFix, for the 12 months to June 30, 2021. And when they got it, Asurion’s data geeks couldn’t stop just ranking the most clumsy cities. They wanted to understand why some cities were so clumsy than others. We may not be sure why New Orleans are far more likely to break the tech than San Franciscan (although we have doubts), but there are some ideas:

Watch the weather: Water and electronics do not mix. That’s why cities that rain more than 100 days a year, such as Raleigh, New Orleans, and Grand Rapids, are in the top ten. Unless your technique has a tiny umbrella, it’s best to hide it until the sun rises. Sweating can be a problem: our top 10 clumsy cities are about 10 percent hotter and humider than the average city in our study. Is it a slippery hand = a shattered device? Delight is devastating: it’s all a fun game until someone’s phone screen is broken. And speaking of being destroyed, our data team is home to more than half of the top 10 of the most clumsy cities, the SEC football team (and its legendary tailgating), and 40 of our cities. % Are traditional spring break cities, and about 60% of the cities have legalized marijuana to some extent.

Regardless of your city ranking, Asurion technical experts are here to help you in the event of an accident. No matter what technology breaks or where it happens, they can help fix it. If you have an Asurion protection plan through one of the leading wireless carriers, you can easily file a request to bring options such as same-day device replacement, cracked screen repair, etc. to the door, or the uBreakiFix by Asurion store. You can drop in at one of them. Nationwide for quick on-site cracked screen repair throughout the scope of your protection plan.

Customers can also book “We Come to You” repair appointments at specific locations, and uBreakiFix by Asurion’s expert repair technicians can meet you at home, vacation rental, work, or at any convenient location, most of the time. Repairs will be completed onsite within 2 hours. For more information, please visit uBreakiFix.com.

About uBreaki Fix by Asurion

uBreakiFix by Asurion specializes in repairing small electronics, including smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Screen cracks, software issues, camera issues, and most other issues can be fixed by visiting uBreaki Fixstores in the US and Canada. Since 2016, uBreaki Fixhas has served as a personalized carry-on repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreaki Fix will become a Samsung Care Certified Service Provider, providing direct support to Samsung Galaxy customers across the United States on the same day. In 2019, uBreaki Fix joined the Asurion family and announced plans to rebrand all US stores to Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions in 2021. For more information, please visit ubreakifix.com.

Asurion is a global technology care company that provides insurance, installation, repair, replacement and 24/7 support for a wide range of technologies, from mobile phones and laptops to major consumer electronics. Available online, by phone and in stores, 12,000 professionals. You can also come to the customer. Asurion eliminates technology-related fears and frustrations and enables 300 million customers to get the most out of their devices and connections.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hendersonvillestandard.com/news/state/watch-your-step-asurion-ranks-the-clumsiest-cities-in-america/article_fab768ca-1702-52aa-8c61-352d99024d30.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos