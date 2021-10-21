Tests that predict effective treatment from approved routine cancer samples





A new AI-based test that can predict the most effective treatment from images of routine cancer samples has been approved for use in the UK and EU, speeding up diagnosis and reducing the need for lab testing.

Developed by the Cambridge-based company Panakeia, PAN Profilertest analyzes digital images of breast tumor samples collected on a regular basis. A trained pathologist usually examines under a microscope to determine the presence of cancer.

The usual next step is to send more samples for lab testing to identify the best treatment approach. Results can take days or weeks, and some tests can cost hundreds or thousands of pounds.

However, the PANProfiler Breast test directly predicts whether the cancer contains ER or PR receptors and marks the patient as a candidate for hormone therapy or uses HER2, which is the target of the drug Herceptin. So skip the need for testing.

All this is done in minutes from the original digital image, with accuracy comparable to lab tests, making PANProfilertest much faster and significantly cheaper than existing tests. This not only saves valuable time on the patient’s journey, but also significantly reduces the burden of busy and costly testing services facing the backlog due to the impact of COVID-19 on the diagnosis of cancer. To do.

PANProfiler has been integrated into a digital cancer pathology procedure and is currently being tested in a UK hospital with plans to expand to Europe, North America and Asia. As of October 13, the test has been UKCA and CE approved for clinical use by UK and EU medical services.

Panakeias technology was born from a study by co-founder Pahini Pandya, a former cancer scientist at the University of Cambridge, and AI researcher Pandu Raharja-Liu. They found that subtle differences in the appearance of cancer cells that could only be detected by computers could reveal important information about their molecular status and perhaps the best treatment options.

Following the launch of PANProfiler Breast, Panakeiateam is developing similar tests for other tumor types.

The Pandya dynasty mission to speed up decision-making in diagnosing and treating cancer has fortunately turned out to be negative, testing for blood cancer (the same disease she lost her best friend as a child). It is driven by Pandyas’ own experience of waiting.

She said: I know directly the anxiety of waiting for your test results. Due to the pressure on the lab, even the best medical systems can take weeks to make a diagnosis and treatment decision. This is an unacceptable and stressful delay in dealing with rapidly growing cancers. We were thrilled to deploy PAN Profilerto Hospitals here in the UK and around the world to speed up access to treatment and save lives.

Laharja Riu, who lost his family to the disease, added: This is a great opportunity to change the diagnosis of cancer. You can now do things that no one has ever achieved. Check more information from all tumor samples and collect a wealth of information about what these cells are and how best to treat them.

Professor David Harrison, director of iCAIRD, one of the five leading centers in the UK, focuses on AI applications in pathology and radiology funded by Innovate UK as part of the Government’s Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund. .. It supports the efficiency of the Pathology Institute, efforts to reduce the workload of pathology, and promotes the recovery of COVID-19. It enables rapid cancer diagnosis and improves both the patient’s experience and outcomes.

