Server forwarding is now live in the new world





Fans of the new world can be delighted today thanks to the recent 1.0.3 patch and the introduction of the long-awaited server forwarding feature promised to fans shortly after launch.

Currently, each player in New World receives a transfer token that can be used to move one character from the current server to another server in the region.

[#NWSTATUS UPDATE] US-East, Central Europe, and US-West are all now available for server forwarding.

Please wait for a while while working on the release of this feature.

See you at Aeternum!

When New World was released in late September, a large playbase quickly filled the server, preventing some players from participating in actions on the desired server. To remedy this, Amazon promised that users who started playing on another server would be able to forward at a later date.

This promise was challenged every time the game shared any updates, as it tried to keep patiently before the fans became available, but now it’s ready and ready to go.

There are still restrictions. That is, you cannot transfer between regions at this stage. Another problem that some players may encounter is the fact that they can’t currently transfer to servers that are marked full, but when you see these servers move players to another location, This is subject to change.

If the server changes are on the card, here you can see the process required to move. You can also find a list of information about what will be carried over and what will not be carried over when you move.

