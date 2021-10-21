Partnership develops app for people with inflammatory bowel disease





AmpersandHealthandCalproAS, a company of Svar Life Science, has announced a partnership to integrate CalproSmartSelf-Test into Ampersands My IBD Care, a behavioral science-based digital treatment app for people with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

With this integration, patients can start Calpro Smart self-testing from home, along with lifestyle, symptoms and wearable data in a single dashboard portal that allows clinicians to share results in the app and view a person’s condition 360 degrees. You will be able to confirm it. This improves patient autonomy and self-management and gives clinicians a more accurate picture of disease progression.

Ampersand Health, which specializes in immune-mediated inflammatory diseases (IMID), has had great success with My IBD Care. It is used by more than 50,000 people and the NHS Trust in the United Kingdom and throughout the United Kingdom to transform the long-term management of IBD.

Traditionally, people living in complex long-term conditions regularly go to the hospital for regular reviews. That is, if care and clinical support are the most valuable and effective, care does not match flare or specific clinical needs. Ampersand Health’s digital treatment is not only self-management support, but also an interface between clinicians and people in these conditions, enabling asynchronous communication and remote monitoring. Patients can get support when they need it most and work on it as soon as it occurs, rather than waiting for regular tests.

Based on self-reported data, clinicians will be warned directly if the patient may require specific interventions or care. This means flares can be managed quickly and effectively, and symptoms are often addressed before reaching full flare-up. This resulted in 89% fewer A & E hospitalizations, 33-47% more efficiency in medical services, and 85% more patient preference compared to traditional models.

The app can be used independently by patients to manage themselves through educational resources and courses, or in collaboration with clinical teams if the hospital is using the platform. Using My Arthritis in collaboration with patients and their clinical teams facilitates patient-initiated follow-up through two-way asynchronous communication other than regular outpatient appointments, and clinically for patients undergoing virtual care. It improves safety and revolutionizes the way it is delivered. Take care of people with arthritis.

CalproSmart Self-Test is used by IBD patients at home to monitor intestinal inflammatory status. By following a simple step-by-step guidance and capturing an image of the test cassette using a mobile phone, the results will be read and displayed by the e-health application and the signal will indicate the level of inflammation (mg / kg). increase. For the patient. Clinicians are directly warned if the patient requires specific interventions or care. This means flares can be managed quickly and effectively, and symptoms are often addressed before reaching full flare-up.

Anne Thjme, CEO of Calpro AS, said: E-Health has emerged in recent years as an excellent tool for patients to maintain long-term remission. This collaboration will help combine the strengths of the two organizations to provide the future of IBD patient care to both patients and healthcare professionals. We basically believe that collaboration builds better, safer and more personalized care for patients.

Nader Alaghband, Founder and CEO of Ampersand Health, said: This partnership with Calpro represents an important milestone in giving patients greater control over their condition. My IBD Care is the ideal platform for Calpro Smart self-testing. This means that patients and clinicians can monitor key biomarkers without checking multiple silos systems to get an accurate picture of a person’s symptoms and progress. As part of My IBD Care, CalproSmart Self-Test frees hospital resources and time, allowing clinicians to focus on providing care while empowering and engaging people with long-term inflammatory conditions. And help you feel informed.

