RSIP Vision announces new panorama generator for bladder images





RSIP Vision, a company that drives medical image innovation through AI and computer vision solutions, has announced a new panoramic image generator and 3D sparse reconstruction tool for bladder images.

This tool automatically stitches cystoscopy images to create large panoramic images. Sparse reconstruction ensures that no area of ​​the bladder remains unscreened and that suspicious areas cannot be revisited.

Ron Soferman, CEO of RSIP Vision, said: Cystoscopy is a very useful tool for detecting bladder abnormalities, and the new Panorama tool greatly improves this procedure. The RSIP Visions tool ensures that the area of ​​interest (ROI) is properly scanned, and sparse reconstruction facilitates navigation to the point of interest. In addition, this module allows you to accurately measure the structure and position of your camera. Ultimately, this provides a safer and faster procedure.

Cystoscopy is often used to diagnose bladder lesions and other medical conditions in symptomatic patients and to monitor patients with a history of urothelial cancer. The doctor will continue to reposition the camera in the bladder until he is confident that the entire bladder has been completely scanned. The new reconstruction tool utilizes the Shape-from-Motion algorithm to obtain a point cloud that represents important points on a cystoscopy image. It also creates a panorama of a large area within the bladder. Point clouds can be used not only to ensure complete ROI coverage, but also to accurately review specific areas. The tool can also be tailored to any part of the urinary tract that the cystoscopy camera can pass through.

Dr. Arnon Lavi, Senior Urologist, said: A complete scan of the bladder is important when examining bladder lesions. Panorama images make sure there are no blind spots left and reduce the risk of missing cancerous lesions. Sparse reconstruction allows you to accurately return to the area of ​​interest and re-examine. It can be used especially for re-excision and for surveillance purposes. This tool speeds up the procedure and gives doctors confidence in their findings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/news/ai-and-vr-in-healthcare/rsip-launches-new-panoramic-generator-for-bladder-imagery/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos