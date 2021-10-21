GrAI Matter Labs was selected for the CES2022 Innovation Award.Your money





October 20, 2021

GrAI Matter Labs (GML), a pioneer of brain-inspired ultra-low latency computing solutions, today announced that it has been honored with the CES2022 Innovation Award for its Life-Ready GrAI VIP (Vision Inference Processor) product. ..

Life Lady GrAIVIP (Graphics: Business Wire)

This year’s CES Innovation Awards program received a record high of over 1,800 entries. The announcement preceded CES 2022, the world’s most influential technology event, digitally held January 5-8 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Owned and produced by the Consumer Electronics Association (CTA), the CES Innovation Awards Program is an annual contest honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. The person with the highest rating wins the Best of Innovation Award. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and others, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and function, aesthetics and design.

GrAI VIP is a system-on-chip (SoC) with the latest brain-inspired GrAICore neuron engine, embedded ARM processor, and all the interfaces needed to enable Life-Ready AI products. Manufactured on a 12nm process, it is a compact SoC that is 1/4 the size of a dime and contains all the memory needed for a compact design. It comes with industry standards that support the GrAIFlow SDK and a number of easy-to-use models such as ResNet-50, EfficientNet, SSD and YOLO.

The unique advantage of GrAI VIP SoC’s outstanding life-ready AI performance is due to its real-world data sparsity with patented Neuron FlowTM technology. The combination of temporal, spatial, and connectivity-based sparseness allows GrAICore to activate and process only new data, ensuring low power consumption and very low latency, similar to the human brain. increase. The combination of these great innovations, such as scalable dataflow architecture, near-memory computing, and the use of native space for endpoint AI, makes consumer and industrial products work naturally and importantly. It is now possible to function meaningfully while saving natural resources.

GrAI VIP is just the beginning of Life-Ready AI. Products that drive tomato-picking robots could one day become part of consumer robots that support and support the daily lives of older people and working mothers. Key to our success is to collaborate on these solutions with recently collaborating partners such as ADLINK, DMP, ERM, Ez-Wheel and FRAMOS. Welcome to Life Lady AI! Mahesh Mahijani, Vice President of Business Development and Marketing at GML, said:

Winners of the CES 2022 Innovation Awards, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. Details will be released in January. Many winners will showcase their winning products at the CES2022 Innovation Awards Showcase.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES2022 is the global arena for innovation, bringing the technology industry directly and digitally to audiences around the world, leading brands and start-ups, and the world’s most influential leaders. And provide access to industry advocates. Visit CES.tech for all CES2022 updates, including health protocols and registrations.

About GrAI Matter Labs:

At GrAI Matter Labs, we are working on a ready-to-use AI business. Artificial intelligence that is as close to nature as possible. AI that feels alive. We provide chips inspired by the brain that behave like humans. This allows machines that support humans to act and react in real time. It optimizes energy, maximizes efficiency, and saves time, money, and important natural resources. GML is headed by an international team of visionary and experienced engineers and backed by key investors such as iBionext, 360 Capital Partners, 3T Finance and Celeste Management.

For more information, please visit www.graimatterlabs.ai.

