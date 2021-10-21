Illinois Institute of Technology grants state government funding





Governor JB Pritzker said when he visited Mies Campus at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago, Illinois would provide $ 1.5 million to the Illinois Tech’s Pritzker Institute of Biomedical Science and Engineering to refurbish 2,770 square feet. Announced. Utilizing the existing Illinois Institute of Technology wet lab space, we will create a special multi-tenant laboratory called the Nervous Tissue and Organism Innovation Laboratory (NOIL) for advanced research in translational neurotechnology.

“Our state is a national hub of entrepreneurship and innovation, as leaders like Illinois Institute of Technology pave the way for tomorrow’s talent and technology. Your mission here at Illinois Institute of Technology. The more we can do to help, the better it will be for us all to be in Illinois and the United States, “says Pritzker. “This investment creates the opportunity to advance IIT research and provide start-ups investing in cutting-edge research with a variety of coveted scientific, regulatory, and business development services.”

Pritzker has selected Illinois Institute of Technology as one of eight wet labs across the state and received funding through the Rebuild Illinois Wet Lab Capital Program. The Illinois Institute of Technology is worth the $ 1.5 million provided by the state.

Pritzker believes that this funding of the Illinois Institute of Technology will serve as an investment not only in the university, but also in a wider community, including partner institutions such as Malcolm X College, where representatives attended the Governor’s announcement. Stated.

“Today’s grants are best for higher education institutions, with highly supportive governments conducting cutting-edge research that brings people together to solve the epic challenges of our time and at the same time empower diverse learners. It illustrates what happens when you help do your best. Raj Echambadi, President of Illinois Institute of Technology, said:

NOIL provides basic research to support the development of new medical therapies by providing access to advanced equipment and facilities for researchers, medical start-ups and companies nationwide.

“Our goal at the Institute is to attract, support and drive growth for SMEs, start-ups, entrepreneurs and university collaborators who are part of the rapidly growing’neurotech’sector. It’s about strengthening the state’s regional capabilities, “said the executive director. Robert A. Pritzker Donated Engineering Director of the Pritzker Institute and Philip Troik, Professor of Biomedical Engineering. “From state-of-the-art artificial vision to the Illinois Institute of Technology’s brain atlas project, this new facility will allow Illinois Institute of Technology and the state of Illinois to play a central role in developing truly life-changing biomedical advances. I can do it.”

NOIL is a key component of the newly established Functional Neural Technology Center, a “one-stop shop” for growing companies, entrepreneurs, and new academic collaborators seeking cutting-edge clinical translation in the field of neurotechnology. Provide service.

The refurbished wet lab provides essential facilities for advancing the development of neuroimplant technology, including the world-leading artificial vision device developed at the Illinois Institute of Technology. It also helps in new areas of bioelectronic medicine that promise to replace traditional drug therapies by creating implantable neuromodulated medical device interfaces to the nerves that control human organs.

Wet lab mods for specialized nervous tissue and organoids provide multiple users with a new basic and functional wet lab space, with unprecedented features in Chicago to support collaborative neurotechnical research. Create.

Troyk, who developed the first artificial vision system, said: “The transition from ideas to clinical deployment is not easy. The Illinois Institute of Technology is launching an initiative to help people developing these new therapies to move the path from concept to clinic. “

As part of the partnership between the Illinois Institute of Technology and Chicago City University, Malcolm X College offers students the opportunity to study and study in a refurbished wet lab space.

David Sanders, President of Malcolm X College, said: Wet lab involvement in the research space is the next step in a strong and strong relationship. “

