Xi Eyes Innovation, Surveillance to Grow China’s Digital Economy





(Bloomberg)-China’s President Xi Jinping has promised to support the development of key technologies as part of a strategy to expand the digital economy while at the same time tightening regulations on the country’s technology giants.

Xinhua quoted Xi’s comment at the Communist Party officials’ meeting on Monday, reporting that it needs to accelerate core technology innovation, strengthen research capabilities, and achieve self-sufficiency as soon as possible. He also sought to accelerate the development of fast and secure smart infrastructures that could connect all aspects of the online economy, as well as breakthroughs in key software technologies.

In recent years, the Internet, big data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, blockchain and other technologies have accelerated innovation and are increasingly integrated into the economy and society as a whole, Xi said. He added that China needs to make its digital economy stronger and better in order to align its 100-year change with the national priority of revitalizing the country.

China recognizes the digital economy as a major driver of growth over the coming decades, making technology self-sufficiency a national top priority. To support its growth, Beijing has doubled its funding for strategically important industries such as semiconductors and AI, and is fair from data security as part of its efforts to bring the once bohemian Internet giant into the country. We have developed a new law that covers everything up to the competition. In line with the national agenda.

During the conference, Xi called for greater integration of the traditional industry and digital economy, covering everything from big data and artificial intelligence to cloud computing and blockchain. He added that China needs to develop a group of professional and innovative enterprise and manufacturing champions to achieve innovation and ensure the competitiveness of each country’s industrial supply chain.

Xi vows that the rapid growth of the digital economy also requires better oversight and amends practices that harm the public interest and hinder fair competition. He added that the rights of online platform employees and customers need to be protected, and tax oversight needs to be strengthened.

Iris Pang, Chief Economist at Greater China at ING Bank NV, said the technology industry is so important that the government is trying to impose compliance regulations on the industry. This, in fact, highlights that the government is still embracing the growth of the tech industry.

China’s widespread crackdown covers much of the vast digital industry, including e-commerce, after-school education, and online games. Beijing is working to ensure that the sharing economy giant improves the welfare of millions of low-wage workers who rely on it to drive growth. Regulators have already fined billions of dollars in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Meituan for antitrust violations, and ride-hailing service leader Didi Global Inc. is now following a cybersecurity investigation after listing in the United States. Have received.

Regulators called for the termination of Ant Group Co.’s initial public offering almost a year ago and, like traditional banks, developed new rules requiring the high-tech giant FinTech division to face stricter oversight. Later, FinTech is also the focus.

Guo Shuqing, chairman of the Bank of China Insurance Regulatory Commission, reiterated on Tuesday a pledge to implement strict regulations and eliminate monopolies to promote the sound development of the financial sector. Guo said in an interview with state-run CCTV that China would not tolerate any illegal financial activity.

(Updated with more comments from Xinhua News Agency report)

2021 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/china-xi-vows-tighter-oversight-124936046.html

