Start-ups have received 2.85 million investments to develop optical glucose meters





Berkshire-based companies are receiving investment funding to drive the development of the Occuity Indigo, a non-contact optical glucose meter. The device will enable 4.7 million diabetics in the UK to monitor their blood glucose levels with a simple eye scan.

Occuity, a medical technology startup developing Indigo, has raised the largest medical technology financing agreement (2.85 million) on its leading crowdfunding platform, Seedrs. The initial 1.8 million target was achieved within 24 hours of launch. A team of experts in optics, mechanical engineering and industrial design also collaborates with the medical and academic circles, including partnerships with Royal Berkshire Hospital and the University of Bristol.

This deal is for investors because patented optical technology can be widely used in a variety of conditions, including glaucoma, myopia, diabetes management, pre-diabetes screening, and ultimately early detection of Alzheimer’s disease. It attracted attention.

Dr. Dan Daly, CEO and co-founder of Occuity, said: Diabetes is a growing global problem, and our technology enables healthcare services around the world to monitor and screen for diabetes, pre-diabetes or clinically unaware of diabetes in hundreds of millions of people. We believe that the outcome will be improved. TheOccuity Indigo makes regular glucose tests easier, faster and painless, improving the daily lives of millions of people around the world.

Design director Daniele De Iuliis, who spent 27 years as a member of the Apples Industrial Design Group, is now leading the design of Occuity Indig. Repeated finger stick blood tests bring all the pain, discomfort and inconvenience. In contrast, Occuity Indigo is an individual handheld product that simply scans with the eyes to measure glucose, providing a long-deferred, pain-free 21st century solution.

How technology works

Diabetes screening.

Optical confocal scanning technology enables accurate measurement of intraocular structures down to the micron level. Scanning technology detects the concentration of advanced glycation end products (AGE) that accumulates in the eye over time. The invisible blue light illuminates the eyes and the scattered blue light returning with the green fluorescent lights from the AGEs is detected. Combined with machine learning techniques, readings from this device indicate whether the subject is non-diabetic, pre-diabetic, or diabetic. The test is completely non-contact and can be performed in a non-clinical environment of a pharmacy, a optician’s clinic, or a living environment such as a long-term care facility.

Blood glucose monitoring (Occuity Indigo)

TheOccuity Indigo is based on the enterprise’s core optical confocal scanning technology. Personal devices scan the aqueous humor in the anterior chamber. It is non-contact, quick and completely painless. Aqueous humor is effectively an ultrafiltration of blood. That is, blood with red and white cells filtered. This means that the level of glucose in it correlates very well with the level of glucose in the bloodstream. As the glucose concentration in the eye changes, so does the way light passes through the eye, the index of refraction. Occuity Indigo can make very accurate measurements to detect this change and measure glucose levels in the blood.

