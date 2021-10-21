Climate change countermeasures and technology shifts that are the main focus of the travel industry





LONDON-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Global market research firm Euromonitor International will present a new travel report at WTM London 2021 on November 3rd.

The report Travel Rewired: Resilient Recovery Innovation Strategy details four key pillars of digital, sustainable, safety and people-centric innovation in the travel industry and identifies conflicts between consumer and business priorities. doing.

Due to climate emergencies, growing social inequality, technological changes, and ongoing pandemics, the travel industry faces the major challenge of inconsistent business behavior with consumer demands.

In Europe, 57% of travel companies have expressed their involvement in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, but only 46% have taken steps to combat climate change. In Asia, 65% of consumers want to have a positive impact on the environment. However, according to Euromonitors survey data, only 29% of companies are investing in the development of sustainable products to support this goal.

In the Americas, 67% of companies rate mobile check-in as an important feature for their customers, but only 31% actually offer mobile app services.

Caroline Bremner, Head of Travel Research at Euromonitor International, said that as the world learns to coexist with COVID-19, the deadlocked travel demand will be completely unleashed. Businesses need to adapt their actions to consumer demand in order to achieve a sustainable travel recovery.

About Euromonitor International

Euromonitor International is a world leader in global business intelligence and strategic market analysis. We have over 40 years of experience in publishing international market reports, business reference books and online databases on the consumer market.

