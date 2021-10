Bill Gates expects 8-10 Tesla and Google, Amazon and Microsoft

Bill Gates, the fourth wealthiest person in the world, doesn’t have to invest in climate change to make money. But for those who are trying to enrich it, Gates sees many opportunities.

Gates said in an interview aired Wednesday as part of the Virtual SOSV Climate Technology Summit that the future returns on climate investment will be comparable to those produced by the largest technology companies.

“It’s going to be 8 Tesla, 10 Tesla,” Gates said. “And only one of them is well known today.”

The electric vehicle company led by Elon Musk has doubled in value over the past year and has increased by more than 2,000% over the past five years.

“For the winner, anyone who invests in Tesla feels very smart,” Gates said.

He predicts that profits will spread to a wider range of businesses.

“Microsoft, Google, and Amazon-type companies will come out of this space,” Gates said.

Gates co-founded Microsoft in 1975, but Amazon and Google were launched in the 1990s when the Internet was widespread. They are currently three of the four most valuable US companies. Gates is currently worth $ 134.3 billion, according to Forbes.

SOSV is a venture capital firm based in Princeton, NJ, investing in early-stage climate technology start-ups.

Gates is investing in clean technology through his company, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, which counts Amazon founders Jeff Bezos, Michael Bloomberg and Ray Dalio as investors.

Gates is bullish in the area, but said that as much money would be washed away as it did when the dot-com bubble burst, he added, “it seems like the early days of software and computing.”

Gates said much of the technology is “lab level” and investors need to be careful when assessing the economic feasibility of an idea.

Also, many projects require a lot of investment before they prove to work.

Something like fusion, fission, and energy storage requires “hundreds of millions of dollars, or billions of dollars for nuclear weapons” to test, he said. “I’m not sure if these technologies can contribute,” he said.

In addition to the huge capital commitment, he said climate technology requires the government to set up “encouragement policies” to encourage the adoption of zero-emission technology.

Investors who want to invest in less risky spaces “can be part of a loan to the solar field,” he said.

The more difficult markets to predict are direct air carbon capture, hydrogen, steel, and aviation fuel.

“The failure rate will be high,” Gates said. But with the right government support, he said, there is a good idea that “there is a real potential for success.”

“People who can’t tolerate risk or expect short-term returns will look elsewhere,” Gates said.

