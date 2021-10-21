Industry 4.0 for the Digital Future Advances in Exploring Technology Innovations | News





Jupiter, Florida, October 20, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / A future episode with Ted Danson, scheduled to air in the first quarter of 2022, will focus on augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) innovation. Guess.

In this segment, we’ll look at the impact of technology and how it continues to transform everything it touches, from the way people interact and communicate to the way they run their businesses.

Looking at FroXx Industries (FroXx), viewers can learn about the vision of integrating people, machines, technology and processes in Industry 4.0. Audiences understand how FroXx uses technology to facilitate the integrated interaction of people within an organization.

“FroXx sees digital transformation as a key component in advancing towards Industry 4.0,” said Rodrigo Beyer Fernandez, CEO and founder.

Viewers will also hear from experts in the field and learn how FroXx supports innovation by providing identified IT key players with integrated solutions and improved experiences.

Colin Ferguson, producer of the Advancements series, said:

About FroXx Industries:

Tech startup FroXx was founded in July 2020 in the Greater Berlin Act of Germany. The company promotes seamless human-technology interaction. In an era of fusion of the physical and digital worlds, FroXx goes beyond intuitive interaction with data to unlock the next level of user experience. Through 3D remote services, digital products, and consulting, the company helps customers prepare for Industry 4.0.

For more information, please visit https://www.froxx-industries.com/.

About progress and DMG production:

The Advancements series is an information-based educational program that covers recent advances in many industries and economies. Advancements features cutting-edge solutions and key challenges facing today’s consumers and business professionals, focusing on cutting-edge development and how technology and innovation continue to transform our world. We will publish this information with a vision to enlighten you.

Backed by professionals from various disciplines, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and progress, consistently producing commercial-free educational programs that both viewers and networks rely on.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

Media contacts

Sarah McBrayer, DMG Productions, 866-496-4065, info @ advancementstv.com

Source progress

