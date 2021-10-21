Army “Dragon’s Lair” Opens to All Military Services> US Department of Defense> Department of Defense News





An Army soldier innovation program called “Dragon’s Lair” will be open to US service members of all services and units.

Last November, the Army’s XVIII Airborne Corps in Fort Bragg, North Carolina launched the Dragon’s Lair program, a “shark tank” style competition.

The XVIII Airborne Corps has since performed five “episodes” of the program. In Episode 6, scheduled for December 6th in Fort Bragg, the contest calls for innovation from the Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Space Force, and Coast Guard.

The program has become a popular gateway to soldier-led innovation, even mentioned by Secretary of the Army Christine E. Warmus at the October 14 news conference at the Association of the United States Army’s Annual Meeting in Washington, DC. it was done. The program at Fort Bragg is very important because it allows soldiers to bring new ideas to command, “Warmass said.

Dragon’s Lair has introduced a new mobile application for organizing and coordinating land and coverage. An easier way to run a generator around a motor pool. Change to Army policy on prevention of sexual harassment assault and response. Military leaders want to open the program to all units and bring more innovation to military services.

“Good ideas are everywhere in the army,” said Army Colonel Joe Buccino, producer of Dragon’s Lair, about the new episode. “Innovations are not limited to soldiers. Service members across the unit solve inefficiencies in everyday life. We want to enhance these innovations and provide resources.”

To submit ideas for Episode 6 review, service members must register on the Dragon’s Lair website, provide a description of the innovation, and explain the inefficiencies being addressed. The website requires an account to be created, but it does not require a general access card and can be accessed on a private computer, laptop, iPhone, or Android.

“The more information submitted, the easier it will be for the Dragon’s Lair panel to’see’the innovation,” Buccino said. “Innovation can be anything from new quality of life policies to technology-based products, and everything in between. It’s the full range of ideas. It’s unlimited innovation.”

Innovations must be submitted by noon on November 15th for consideration in advancing to Dragon’s Lair. From there, the Dragon’s Lair panel, a group of 17 Fort Bragg leaders, selects seven ideas for advancing to the program. The Army will send these 15 innovators to Fort Bragg to market to a panel of experts and military leaders.

At Dragon’s Lair, each service member announces innovations in 10 minutes and then answers questions from the panel in 20 minutes. Following this, the Panel will decide which ideas will be accepted for the Army’s implementation. Service members who are approved to implement the idea will be awarded an Army Achievement Medal, a 4-day pass, and a slot for the US military academy of their choice.

