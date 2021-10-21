Synopsys expands strategic technology collaboration with TSMC to extend 3D system integration solutions for next-generation high-performance computing design





Synopsys 3DIC compiler provides seamless access to TSMC3D Fabric technology

Highlights of this announcement:

Enhanced strategic collaboration provides comprehensive 3D system integration capabilities that allow you to consolidate hundreds of billions of transistors into a single package.

Synopsys 3DIC compiler, an integrated multi-die implementation platform, seamlessly integrates TSMC

This collaborative collaboration combines TSMC’s technological advances with a converged architecture, an advanced in-design analytical framework, and a 3DIC compiler sign-off tool to provide the required performance, power, and transistor volume density.

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today expands its strategic technology collaboration with TSMC to bring the next level of system integration to the increasingly important performance, power, and area of ​​high performance computing (HPC) applications. Announced that we will meet our goals. By leveraging Synopsys’ 3D IC compiler platform, customers can significantly advance high-capacity 3D system design with efficient access to TSMC 3D Fabric-based design techniques. These methodologies include 3D chip stacking support with System-on-Integrated-Chips (TSMC-SoIC) technology and 2.5 / with Integrated Fan-Out (InFO) and Chip-on-Wafer-on-Substrate (CoWoS). Provides 3D advanced packaging support. )technology. The fusion of support for these advanced methodologies in a highly integrated multi-die design of the 3DIC compiler platform addresses the challenges of sign-off from full exploration and for next-generation hyper-converged 3D systems with hundreds of billions of transistors. We will promote the realization of the future. Single package.

“TSMC will work closely with our Open Innovation Platform (OIP) ecosystem partners to enable the next wave of innovation in HPC spaces,” said Suk Lee, vice president of design infrastructure management at TSMC. increase. “Combining Synopsys’ 3D IC compiler platform with TSMC’s chip stacking and advanced packaging technology, this joint effort will help our customers meet their power and performance design requirements and succeed in cutting-edge SoC designs for HPC applications. Helps you. “

The story continues

The 3D IC compiler platform is a complete end-to-end solution for efficient 2.5 / 3D multi-die design and complete system integration. Built on the common single data model infrastructure of the Synopsys Fusion Design Platform, the 3DIC compiler platform integrates innovative multi-die design capabilities and leverages Synopsys’ world-class implementation and sign-off technology to complete it. It provides a platform from exploration to sign-off. In a single integrated 3D IC cockpit. This hyper-converged solution consists of 2D and 3D visualizations, inter-tier research and planning, design and implementation, design for testing, system-wide validation, and sign-off analysis.

Shankar Krishnamoorthy, General Manager and Corporate Staff, Synopsys Silicon Realization Group, said: .. “The pioneering work with TSMC on the latest 3D Fabric technology enables the imagination and realization of previously unattainable levels of 3D system integration. This leap in achievable performance, power and transistor volume density. It impacts and helps shape many existing and emerging applications. It enters the market by leveraging the 3DIC compiler platform and TSMC’s highly accessible integration technology. “

The 3DIC compiler platform delivers a high level of efficiency while expanding capacity and performance, and seamlessly supports a wide variety of heterogeneous processes and stack dies. A solution that leverages integrated sign-off solutions such as Synopsys PrimeTime Timing Sign-off Solution, StarRC Parasitic Extraction Sign-off, Tweaker ECO Closure Solution, and IC Validator Physical Verification Solution in combination with the Ansys RedHawk-SC Electrothermal family of multiphysics analytics solutions and testability with Synopsys TestMax DFT. The 3DIC compiler platform offers best-in-class collaborative analytics technology for the fastest convergence to robust, high-performance designs.

For more information on the 3DIC compiler platform, please visit https://www.synopsys.com/implementation-and-signoff/3dic-design.html.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is a Silicon to Software partner of an innovative company that develops the electronic and software applications we depend on every day. As an S & P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP, offering the broadest portfolio of application security test tools and services in the industry. Whether you’re a system-on-chip (SoC) designer for advanced semiconductors or a software developer for safer, higher-quality code, Synopsys provides the solutions you need to deliver innovative products. For more information, please visit www.synopsys.com.

