The latest innovations to note in the NVIDIA GTC 2021





# 1 AI Conference GTC2021 is the long-awaited keynote speech by NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang and more than 500 conference talks by ideological leaders, scholars and researchers from industries around the world, November 8-11. It will be held on the day.

The four-day virtual conference will showcase the latest advances in AI, deep learning, data science, high performance computing, graphics and more. Respected thought leaders around the world share insights into the latest technologies that are transforming the world in areas such as healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, retail and finance. Speakers from many other organizations will also present breakthrough innovations and ideas.

This GTC will be featured from Indian sessions covering HPC + AI, digital twins, healthcare and conversational AI. This will include a panel entitled Promoting Scientific Discovery with AI by Panelists from Top Institutes Nationwide to discuss the need for convergence and development of HPC and AI. Teach AI to students in the scientific community. Tata Consulting Services is working with NVIDIA to explain how to accelerate the digital twin performance and accountability of simulation results throughout entity modeling. The ARTPARK session will discuss COVID detection from chest x-ray images captured using mobile phones and WhatsApp. This is a healthcare-focused session that explores the architecture of building and deploying solutions used to meet the stringent accuracy requirements for COVID-positive identification, and potential COVID-positive cases during peak pandemics. Learn more about the quick diagnostics that helped you triage. In India. A session by Unacademy details new approaches to improving OCR performance and reducing reliance on external APIs for extracting text from images uploaded by students. Omniverse’s large user community in India hosts special user meet-ups.

Learn more about India-specific sessions.

GTC participants will also have the opportunity to develop their skills using the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute (DLI). This program provides educational resources for those who want to learn all about AI. GTC DLI is a beginner with new training courses such as “Scale CUDA C ++ Applications to Multiple Nodes” and “Accelerate” in four languages ​​over several time zones, including “Basics of Deep Learning”. It features all-day training workshops from to advanced. Advanced courses such as data engineering pipeline and AI applications for predictive maintenance, English (DLIW1387). Two of the DLI courses are specially curated for a convenient time in India. Deep Learning Basics, English (DLIW1394) and Building Transformer-Based Natural Language Processing Applications, English (DLIW1395). At this $ 99 early discount price at GTC, these DLI courses are stealing and are interested in either global service majors or global captive companies, or these for startup founders to shorten the learning curve. We recommend the basic course of. A key engineer with skills / re-skills to support AI initiatives.

Over the last 25 years, after inventing the GPU, technology giant NVIDIA has transformed into a full-stack, high-speed computing platform aimed at meeting the demands of today’s machine learning and AI workloads. NVIDIA is a pioneer in visual computing solutions and has brought them to market with a network of valuable partners. NVIDIA’s accelerated computing has created new opportunities for global businesses across values ​​such as value-added resellers, solution integration, design, and manufacturing systems. NVIDIA offers hosted services and consulting, as well as products and solutions.

NVIDIA Inception

Technology giants support startups with NVIDIA Inception, an acceleration platform for AI, data science, and HPC startups, providing critical market entry support, expertise, and technology. NVIDIA supports a global network of over 8,000 AI and data science start-ups.

summary

NVIDIA GTC is packed with breakthrough products such as AI, deep learning, data science, high performance computing, and graphics. From healthcare to self-driving cars to conversational AI, you can dig deeper into use cases in a variety of industries to explore the most innovative technologies of our time. This is a conference for all cross-regional communities to work on cutting-edge AI and other innovative technologies.

Related item

What are you looking for? Click here to register for GTC 2021.

Brilliant mind. A breakthrough discovery. Join the conference for AI innovators, engineers and creators. A global experience that brings together thousands of developers, innovators, researchers, thought leaders and decision makers who shape our world with #AI. # GTC21 Session Catalog is now available. Start scheduling with over 500 conference talks on technology, business strategy, introductory sessions, and more.

Amit Raja Nik

Amit Raja Naik is a senior writer for Analytics India Magazine and delves into the latest innovations. He is also a professional bassist.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://analyticsindiamag.com/latest-technology-innovation-to-watch-out-for-at-nvidia-gtc-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos