Dayrize Co-founder and CEO Vincent Hoogduijn — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





RTIH: How was the industry reaction so far?

VH: Amazing! In addition to partnering with our platform for commercial reasons, there is a strong desire from brands to get valuable feedback from the scoring process.

RTIH: What was your biggest challenge / retreat?

VH: I’m a little overwhelmed by the number of brands that want to sign up and partner, which, of course, creates pressure at various stages of bringing partners to market.

By further streamlining the process and doubling the team, we were able to get hundreds of products up and running in days instead of weeks, and we were able to overcome this.

We plan to deliver 15,000 products live by Christmas.

RTIH: What are the biggest challenges facing the online retail sector today?

VH: In this revolutionary online era, anyone can sell anything, anywhere. There are plenty of products available online to drive consumption. As a result, there is a lack of environmental and social transparency.

We aim to survive the turmoil and quantify how many sustainable products really are. This allows customers to use accurate and validated product information to make informed purchase decisions.

Instead of promoting consumption, we want to change the way people consume.

RTIH: What is the best question recently asked by investors and customers about your company?

VH: Recently I was asked if Dayrize is just another ecolabel. Over 450 of them already exist.

What Dayrize does to make it stand out is to measure sustainability across many variables, not just one particular area.

Then use the existing ecolabel (or at least what you think is relevant and valuable) in the algorithm for scoring purposes.

This allows consumers to compare products in different categories, such as “likes,” for the first time, instead of looking at similar products with different ecolabels that are not quantified.

RTIH: What can you expect from Dayrize in the next 12 months?

VH: Exponential growth of catalogs that introduce new product industries, including second-hand goods.

With international aspirations, we are preparing for launch in multiple European markets.

We are also very fortunate to have been selected by the Dutch government as part of our mission to CES, one of the most influential technical events in the world.

Following this month’s announcement in Amsterdam, we’ll take Dayrize to Las Vegas in January to showcase innovative technologies.

