Carrefour Introduces WhatsApp to Critizr Connectivity — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Customer Interaction Management Specialist Critizr has announced the launch of WhatsApp within the Critizr Connection platform.

In response to growing brand needs to bring store managers closer to their customers, this new feature will be rolled out to more than 60,000 retail users across Europe.

This feature will initially be introduced in all hypermarkets of Carrefour, Critizr’s flagship customer.

For users, it means that store managers can connect with shoppers quickly and easily and improve the customer experience and loyalty as part of their day-to-day role.

Whatsapp messaging is integrated into the familiar Critizr platform interface to centralize manufacturing and back office messages and reviews.

The store manager will be notified as soon as the Whatsapp message arrives and can respond directly within the platform. Unlike email exchanges, fast, real-time conversations are easier because they have less latency and less risk of misunderstanding.

Finally, people enjoy connecting with the brand as well as friends and family through apps that are deeply rooted in everyday life.

Thibaut Carlier, CPO and co-founder of Critizr, commented:

We want to bring back local engagement and make it easier for store teams to manage customer interactions.

To be able to interact with your customers through WhatsApp is to participate in their daily lives. We are very proud to support and accompany many of the world’s leading retailers in this process.

2021RTIH Innovation Award

RTIH recently announced Critizr as a sponsor of the Best Coronavirus Innovation category at the 2021 RTIH Innovation Awards.

The pandemic has had a huge impact on how we shop and how retailers operate.

The award is given to companies that are most focused on technology to solve the challenges posed by the Covid-19 era and improve the in-store and / or online experience for both staff and customers.

Last year, Ocucon won and impressed Occupi by Ocucon on the jury. It is an intelligent occupancy management system that allows retailers to remotely monitor and manage the flow of shoppers entering and exiting stores coordinated through signage, CCTV, and door entry and exit systems. ..

Click here to get a chance to join our Hall of Fame.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2021/10/21/carrefour-deploys-whatsapp-in-critizr-connection-functionality The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos