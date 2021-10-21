How to collate data with VLOOKUP in Excel and Google Sheets





Suppose you have two sheets in your spreadsheet.

One shows a list of countries and their populations, and the other shows a list of slightly different countries and their sizes in square kilometers.

What is the easiest way to combine these two sheets into one table showing country, population, and region? In Excel and Google Sheets, the answer is formula = VLOOKUP (). I always use it to prepare the data for visualization with the Datawrapper. This article describes how it works.

This is all the videos you will learn in this article.

What is VLOOKUP?

VLOOKUP stands for “vertical lookup”. You can find cells based on other cells. For example, you can ask Excel or Google Sheets as follows: “Find Abkhazia in this column. [in the size sheet] Return the area from the column next to it. (Abkhazia is a territory contested on the east coast of the Black Sea. I didn’t even know.)

This is especially useful if the two sheets have different countries and you cannot copy the size column and paste it next to the population column.

How does VLOOKUP work?

Expressions that use VLOOKUP need a little attention, so let’s look at them step by step.

First, create a column to perform the lookup. I want to display the size of the country next to the population column, so add a column called size next to it.

Now enter = VLOOKUP (). This will prompt you to use this formula in your Excel or Google Sheets. You will be asked for the following four parameters:

Search key (“Find Abkhazia …”) Range (“… in this column …”) Index (“… and return its size from the column next to it.”) And when the columns are sorted alphabetically. information.

That’s a lot. I’ll be with me and I’ll do it together.

VLOOKUP, step by step

This is a description of all four parameters that VLOOKUP requires.

First, the search key. The country where the value you want to search for exists on both sheets. Select it in the population sheet and search in the size sheet (so that you can return the value in the column next to it).

In the population sheet, select Abkhazia. Since it is in A2, the expression continues with = VLOOKUP (A2, …).

Then the range. Here you tell your Excel or Google Sheets where to look for your search key. In this example, we search for Abkhazia in the first column A of the size sheet. However, note: You must include the required columns in the range as well as the columns for which the search key is hidden. return. Therefore, the range is not only the size range of country column A, but also the size range of country column A: B on the size sheet.

Now the formula looks like this: = VLOOKUP (A2, size! A: B, …).

That was the hardest part.

The third parameter is the index. It’s easy. Count the columns in the range and tell your Excel or Google Sheets which column you want to return the value to.

The range has two columns. Look for the search key in the first column of the range. Excel and Google Sheets recognize this as “Column 1”. Next to it is a column of sizes. That is the “second row”. Column 2 is the column for which you want to return the value of. So our index is … drum roll … 2.

Now the formula looks like this: = VLOOKUP (A2, size! A: B, 2, …).

Use the last parameter to answer the question, “Is the country column sorted (mostly in alphabetical order)?” With TRUE or FALSE. If you do not add it, you do not need to add this fourth parameter. Excel or Google Sheets pretends to say “Yes, that’s true. It’s sorted.” Just in case, I like to add FALSE here for data such as country.

In our data, the formula

= VLOOKUP (search key, range, index, sort?)

Looks like this:

= VLOOKUP (A2, size! A: B, 2, FALSE)

Enter this in C2 of the population sheet (the first Freecell next to Abkhazia) to get the square kilometers of Abkhazia of the required size.

Apply VLOOKUP to the entire column

But we didn’t do all that work just for Abkhazia. It’s time to apply our formula to all countries. To do this, select C2 and double-click on the small blue square at the bottom right. This will apply the formula to all cells in column C that have values ​​in the left column.

How to select only part of a column as a range

It’s easiest to select the entire range (A: B) column. If the formula range covers only part of the columns on the second sheet (for example, size! A2: B10) and you apply the formula to multiple cells, the range will expand (for example, size! A3: B11,). Next size! A4: B12 etc.).

If you want to avoid this, put a $ symbol in front of the value you want to modify, such as A $ 2: B $ 10.

I was able to get a neat list of countries, populations, and sizes using the VLOOKUP expression. This is the data you can paste into your Datawrapper to create a clean graph, map, or table. For example, the following is a scatter plot created using this data in Datawrapper.

To give it a try, visit our website[作成を開始]Please click on the.

I hope this helps. If you need more support to clean up your data for graphing tools such as Datawrapper, see our article on how to prepare your data for analysis and graphing in Excel and Google Sheets. Also, if you have any questions, please leave a comment or contact lisa @ datawrapper.de.

Lisa Charlotte Mass

Lisa Charlotte Mass (@Lisacmuth, formerly Lisa Charlotte Rost) is responsible for communicating with Datawrappers, especially blogs. She has been writing about data vis for years and is excited to learn and teach.

