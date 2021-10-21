DIFC and Start-Up Nation Central to Promote Innovation-Based Business Relations Between United Arab Emirates and Israel





Pledge to promote market access for tech companies focused on FinTech innovation

Published: October 21, 2021

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, October 21, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), a major global financial center in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, and Tel Aviv-based non-profit organization Start –Up Nation Central today announced the signing of an agreement aimed at establishing a new bridge for innovation between the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

Start-Up Nation Central and DIFC Executives at Signing Event in Dubai (Courtesy of Start-Up Nation Central) (PRNewsfoto / Start-Up Nation Central (SNC))

At the ceremony held at DIFC, Eliran Elimelech, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Start-Up Nation Central, and Salmaan Jaffery, DIFC’s Chief Business Development Officer, signed the agreement, especially FinTech and Digital Security.

As part of the DIFC Innovation Hub, the center will provide the region’s most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environment, including an innovative accelerator program at FinTech Hive, to start up the bridge to the UAE, regional and global markets. Offers. Over 60% of all GCC FinTech and innovation companies are based in DIFC. Israel is a global innovative FinTech solution with more than 530 start-ups applying advanced technologies such as data science, biometrics, blockchain and cyber to disrupt the traditional banking, financial and insurance sectors. A recognized leader. As part of the agreement, the parties have pledged to promote referrals and mutual referrals to companies interested in expanding their business in each other’s jurisdiction. This includes programs such as regulatory sandboxes and accelerators to give providers of innovative solutions access to the market.

Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority, said: A partnership with Start-Up Nation Central that promotes and fosters innovative and disruptive businesses that have the potential to become the next unicorn in the region fosters a culture of collaboration between entrepreneurs and innovators in both countries and is vibrant. You can build an ecosystem further. To move the FinTech sector forward. “

Avi Hasson, CEO of Start-Up Nation Central, said: “DIFC is a strategic partner for innovative technologies in general, especially FinTech. Strategic means to support the development of the two ecosystems with the UAE Since the anniversary of the Abraham agreement, the agreement has taken place in the region. We believe this is a sign of our innovation diplomatic efforts, which we believe will be an excellent platform for future collaboration and transformation. The lofty ideas that state leaders have come up with in the field results. “

The representative of Start-Up Nation Central is currently in Dubai and attends the annual GITEX Technical Conference and Trade Fair. They attend the event with a delegation of 30 Israeli entrepreneurs and investors who are part of the UAE-IL TechZone, a community of innovators in both countries supported by Start-Up Nation Central.

About Dubai International Financial Center

Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) is one of the most advanced financial centers in the world, a major financial hub in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), consisting of 72 countries and a population of about 3 billion people, estimated GDP of US $ 7.7 trillion

With 17 years of experience driving trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Center connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC works with internationally recognized and independent regulatory agencies, a proven judicial system with the UK common law framework, and more than 3,200 active registered companies that make up the largest and most diverse pool. It has the largest financial ecosystem in the region, consisting of approximately 28,000 professionals. Local industry talent.

The center’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation and partnerships. Today, it has one of the region’s most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, purposeful regulation, innovative accelerator programs, and financing to start the growth phase. The global future of our financial and innovation hubs. -UPS.

Composed of a variety of world-renowned retailers and restaurants, dynamic art and culture scenes, residential apartments, hotels and public spaces, DIFC is one of Dubai’s most popular business and lifestyle destinations. Continues to be.

For more information, please visit our website difc.ae or follow us on Twitter @ DIFC.

About Startup Nation Central

Start-Up Nation Central is the address for businesses, governments and investors to connect to the Israeli technology ecosystem. Start-Up Nation Central promotes growth opportunities by bringing Israeli innovation to global business and social challenges. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Start-Up Nation Central is a charitable non-profit organization.

Start-Up Nation Finder is a free online platform for identifying and engaging Israeli technical organizations based on the specific interests of their customers. This innovation business platform is a comprehensive knowledge hub for Israeli start-ups, investors, acceleration hubs, multinational corporations, and technology-based innovations related to academic research. The open source platform provides up-to-date information and insights on thousands of active Israeli technology companies.

Photo-https: //mma.prnewswire.com/media/1666782/Start_Up_Nation_Central_and_DIFC_Executives.jpg

To download multimedia, view the original content.

Source Startup Nation Central (SNC)

