Description: Why Facebook wants to rebrand itself for the Metaverse





Facebook will change its own name. The change may also be announced at the annual Connect Conference before October 28, according to a report by The Verge. For Facebook, “rebranding” reflects not only changing the company name, but also increasing ambition and focusing on a new area, the Metaverse.

Facebook has already announced plans to invest $ 50 million as part of its efforts to create a “responsible” metaverse. As part of Metaverse’s ambitions, it also plans to create nearly new 10,000 jobs in Europe. But what exactly is the Metaverse and why is Facebook investing in it? More importantly, does the Metaverse also exist? This is explained below.

What is this about renaming Facebook?

The Verge was the first to report on Facebook about plans to rename himself. Just as Alphabet is now Google’s parent company, you can see new parent companies operated by Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and more.

Facebook’s attempt to rename it is to focus on building the Metaverse. This is clearly seen by CEO Mark Zuckerberg as sooner or later becoming a reality. Facebook, which also owns the Oculus VR gaming platform, doesn’t want to be left behind in the race to become part of the Metaverse.

Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg at a forum in Washington, USA, October 17, 2019. (Reuters photo: Carlos Jasso, file)

It also shows that Facebook wants to be known for more than just social media. Given the negative spotlight Facebook is receiving, the timing seems right. The latest whistleblower exposure has only been added to corporate issues.

And Facebook is under regulated scanners in most countries, including the US domestic market. But there is greater ambition here. So we need to talk about the Metaverse in the context of Facebook.

Where did the Metaverse idea come from?

The idea was based on Neil Stevenson’s cult science fiction novel “Snow Crash,” published in 1992, and the phrase Metaverse was first used. The novel is set in the world of dystopia, where the government has given power to private companies and deals with many aspects of the modern world, including virtual reality and digital currencies. Stevenson’s book found divine awe among Silicon Valley leaders.

However, the Metaverse idea has been developed in works such as Ernest Cline’s “Ready Player One” (a 2011 novel, which later became a movie in 2018), and of course, the Matrix. There are also some essays on the internet that try to explain what the Metaverse really is, or what it is. In addition to introducing the Metaverse essay, venture capital investor Matthew Ball actually posted a nine-part series on his blog. This is a great introduction for anyone who wants to dig deeper into the concept.

What exactly is the Metaverse?

There are many complex answers to this question. But an easy way to see the Metaverse is in a parallel virtual world where users can have different IDs, possessions, and characters.

In a complicated explanation, the Metaverse is supposed to be in the post-Internet world. It’s a kind of distributed computing platform that is continuous and alive. It’s a completely digital economy, and in the way most Silicon Valley intellectuals see it, the Metaverse exists in both the digital and physical realms.

According to Balls’ essay, interoperability is key to the success of the Metaverse. Yes, virtual reality is an element of this metaverse, but the idea is not just to wear a VR headset and start the game. According to Ball, the Metaverse does not reset, pause, or terminate, but it continues indefinitely.

The Metaverse is not something that only one company can build. And Facebook isn’t the only one working on this. Fortnite’s creator, Epic Games, has a big plan for the Metaverse with its unrealistic engine. In fact, Fortnite already has many elements that adhere to your ideas, such as live events, your own currency, and more.

How does the Metaverse actually work?

According to Ball, digital space, virtual reality games, virtual worlds, or even games like Fortnite aren’t metaverses, but Fortnite admits that it has the latter element. Fortnite, for example, recently hosted a musical experience. This experience allowed future artists to have an interactive experience with in-game music sets. Therefore, this type of game allows other brands and creators to introduce their products to players.

The Metaverse is actually envisioned as a new world order and can virtually offer services in exchange for other virtual assets or cryptocurrencies. The way to see it is that your presence is much deeper and intertwined with the digital world in a complex way. At one level, it sounds ectopic, and most examples of popular fiction, a fusion of the virtual and physical worlds, are in line with that image.

Interoperability is key because everyone and everyone is supposed to participate in this. According to Ball, the current rules for most Internet services and features need to be rewritten for Metaverse to work smoothly.

What are Facebook’s plans for Metaverse?

The Metaverse is important to Facebook’s future, and it’s not hard to imagine why. A digital world where you spend most of your time interacting with friends. Virtual assets are very important and the rules are completely different. Of course, Facebook wants this. In addition, Facebook has its own Oculus VR gaming platform, which could be a gateway to this metaverse.

According to Facebook’s own definition, the metaverse allows users to hang out with people who aren’t in the same physical space, as seen in the news announcement. You can play with your friends, work, play, learn, shop, and create. The company writes that it’s not necessarily about spending more time online, but about making the time you spend online more meaningful. The definition is fairly simple compared to how the Metaverse is theorized by others.

Facebook also admits that the Metaverse is not “built overnight.” And many of our products will be “fully realized in the next 10 to 15 years.” But Facebook says it needs to address the question of how the Metaverse is built.

Social media giants say they want to help build the Metaverse “responsibly.” In September, we announced the XR Program and Research Fund. This is a $ 50 million “investment in programs and external research” over two years, “in partnership with industry civil rights organizations, governments, nonprofits, and academic institutions to determine how to do it. To build these technologies responsibly. “

