Power Moves: 10 Fall Technology Adoptions and Promotions Around Baltimore





Power Moves are columns that graph talent entry and exit across the region, as well as other people-oriented updates. Did you get a new hire, new gig, or promotion? Please tell me: [email protected]

Dr. David Langer, a neurosurgeon (and Netflix star), has joined Longeviti as Chief Medical Officer.

Baltimore Medical Technology Startup Longeviti Neuro Solutions has appointed Dr. David Langer as Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Langer, one of the few surgeons in the country to perform brain bypass surgery, is responsible for neurosurgery at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. He has also appeared in the Netflix document Lenox Hill and is a commentator on several news stations.

He applies his expertise to the clinical strategy of Johns Hopkins-born company Longeviti to manufacture devices that help patients undergoing complex brain surgery restore “anatomical normality.”

Throughout my career, Dr. Langer has always been interested in exploring ways innovation can bring new opportunities to both doctors and patients. Longeviti is the crossroads of advanced and dynamic technology and the ability to deliver a radically new patient experience. statement. Patients can gain more insight into their care than ever before, and Im wants to help bring this state-of-the-art technology to more operating rooms.

Earlier this year, the Cockeysville-based company received US Food and Drug Administration approval for a product called Longeviti ClearFit Cover. It is intended for post-surgery skull replacement and doctor monitoring. Last year, the company opened a manufacturing space at Launch Port in the City Garage of Port Covington, Baltimore.

Dana Ledyard has joined CodePath.org as COO.

Dana Ledyard in Baltimore participates in CodePath.org, a national non-profit organization, as Chief Operating Officer.

CodePath.org works with technical college students who have historically been underserved. Last year it grew significantly, doubling its footprint and enrolling more than 5,000 students in programming, including a 12-week coding course. We also offer mentorship and career support.

Ledyard brings experience at the crossroads of education, technology and workforce development, and was recently Vice President of Strategy at the Baltimore-based technology workforce company Catalyst. Prior to that, he was Managing Director at Girls Who Code, which expanded from serving 20 girls. To 10,000 during her tenure. Ledyard is Chairman of the Baltimore Computer Science Education Nonprofit Code in the Schools and Advisory Board of the Baltimore Chesapeake Bay Outward Bound School.

In a statement, Ledyard said that colored races and women are undervalued in the technology sector, and more to provide resources and skills to stay in technology as well as enter technology. You need to do. CodePath has fundamentally changed the way employers think about hiring and how universities support students. I couldn’t be more excited to participate in their mission to build a more diverse talent pipeline and increase the fairness of technology.

Rute Farmer, CEO of the Last Mile Education Fund, has been appointed Schmidt Futures Innovation Fellow.

The Last Mile Education Fund is investing to help promising students complete their education in technology and enter their careers. The CEO is currently participating in a program to inspire leaders.

Ruthe Farmer has been named Schmidt Futures Innovation Fellow and participated in a program initiated by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt.

The mission of the Innovation Fellow Program is to support extraordinary individuals and teams with potentially transformative ideas to leverage science, technology and data to solve key social challenges. Kumargarg, senior managing director of Schmidt Futures, said in a statement that the impact Ruth is promoting with the Last Mile Education Fund meets these criteria.

The Baltimore-based Digital Harbor Foundation’s financially-sponsored Last Mile Education Fund, which was launched earlier this year and is seeking a tech degree, has low-income students who may run into hurdles. The road to the finish line offers quick response scholarships to assist. Farmer has previously worked on technology inclusion at CSforAll, the Office of Science and Technology Policy at the White House, the National Women’s Education Center, and Girl Scouts in the United States.

Cerebro Capital has added two executives to the team.

Baltimore-based commercial lending market, Cerebro Capital, has recently hired two executives to help midsize businesses navigate the corporate borrowing market.

“As our team worked hard to become a best-in-class technology-advanced market for corporate borrowing, the need for best-in-class technology-led leaders grew,” said CEO Matt Bjonerud. Said in a statement.

The new employees are as follows.

With each news release, Chris Dalo joined the company as Executive VP, responsible for tactically and strategically leading revenue growth. He has experience at Standard Chartered Bank, GE and GE Capital. Michele Hsu is the company’s Vice President of Marketing, with over 30 years of experience and a background in database and business analysis. Delfi Diagnostics has appointed Doug Schenkel as Chief Financial Officer.

Delphi Diagnostics, a spin-out of Johns Hopkins, who develops blood tests for early detection of cancer, recently appointed Doug Schenkel as CFO. Previously, he was Managing Director and Senior Analyst at Cowen and Company, leading the company’s franchise focused on life sciences and diagnostic tools.

It’s been the year Delphi raised $ 100 million in an investment round to grow its leadership team. The company also won a location near the top of Baltimore on the Technical.ly RealLIST Startups 2021 list.

Congratulations to Horace Jones for his new role as President of CyberPoint! Horace brings over 20 years of leadership experience, commitment and energy to the position. Read the full text at https://t.co/tEWF7LZHXu pic.twitter.com/pw1JPSjus5

— Cyber ​​Point Intl. (@CyberPoint_Intl) October 5, 2021

Inner Harbor-based cybersecurity firm CyberPoint International has promoted Horace Jones to President on October 1. With the US Department of Defense and intelligence agencies.

“We quickly realized that Horace’s experience, capabilities and business sensibilities were very well aligned with CyberPoint’s goals,” said Karl Gumtow, CEO of CyberPoint. “For the future, Horace is confident that he is the right person to lead CyberPoint and continue his commitment to providing the highest level of service and support to our customers.”

Pigtown-based venture studio Early Charm continues to join the team this year. I participated last month as follows.

Morgan Eichensehr participated as a technical writer and created content to support investors, partners and portfolio companies. If you’re from Baltimore, it’s no wonder you write about a local start-up. Previously, he was a reporter for the Baltimore Business Journal on technology, entrepreneurship, higher education and cannabis. KCSong has been hired as a full stack developer. Formerly the founder of Jayeon Soft and the CTO of Wellxecon, Song develops web apps for businesses in the Early Charms portfolio. This fall, students from Loyola University, Maryland, Eleanor Kruger and Graceley will join as internships.

Franklin Apprenticeships, a Baltimore-based apprentice provider, has added Mike Bartkus to management as the company’s employer takes on the role of Vice President of Sales as it seeks to play a technical role. Bartkus was previously Traliant, Montage, gr8 People Inc., Skill Survey, Right Answers Inc. Played the role of sales leader in.

The company’s apprenticeships are specially designed for people who are interested in a technology career without a college degree. The program provides the opportunity to learn skills and earn while working in roles such as cybersecurity analysts, software engineers and network engineers.

-30-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://technical.ly/baltimore/2021/10/20/power-moves-10-fall-tech-hires-and-promotions-around-baltimore/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos