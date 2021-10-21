Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Sora is a solid final addition





You know, Sora, you’re not half bad. I think i like you Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

Sora joined Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on October 18th to become the 89th (and finally final) playable character on the roster, ending the two-year process of expanding the fighter’s game pool. In a way, he’s a sword-wielding anime boy, but I think he’s actually standing honest. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Sora isn’t too bad, despite my previous booking about him.

It’s no secret that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has a wealth of anime fighters who generally wield swords, as well as Fire Emblem characters. In my calculations, the mashup blower, including all Echo Fighters, has about 20 combatants who use blades almost exclusively as weapons of attack. It makes up about 22% of the roster and wields something stubborn to do damage. Sure, the Soraski blade isn’t as sharp as the Cloud Buster Sword, but the way Kingdom Hearts protagonists use it makes him wield his sword thoroughly.

In fact, Sora slashes and stabs it so that only blade fighters can do it, making it a microcosm of the anime swordfighter. Still, it would be wrong to dismiss Super Smash Bros. as just a general entry in the Super Smash Bros. Smash Bros. category.

He’s a sword-wielder, but Sora doesn’t feel or play like the other blade characters in Smash Bros. Ultimate. (Sora did it for him because Sora wasn’t from Fire Emblem either.) He’s lighter than most sword fighters except Sephiroth, and strangely better than someone like Chrome or Yoshi. Is also likely to be a combo. To be honest, Sora is actually quite deadly.

For one thing, Solas’ basic three-hit attack string can be run on the ground or in the air, so you can confuse combos and do insane damage. But what makes this series of swipes deadly is the fact that the first attack pulls in the enemy by gravity. As long as the tip of the keyblade is connected, Sora will immediately drag the enemy towards him. Especially with the lightness of Solas, there is no limit to what you can do later.

His weight is another differentiator. Again, Sora is lighter than most sword-wielding fighters in the game. That’s why he basically comes to mind for everyone like Lucario, Mewtwo, and even Game & Watch. This can be detrimental as heavy characters such as Ganondorf and Snakecan easily fire him. However, it is actually a strength that can be perceived as a weakness, especially because of his excellent recovery ability. So his up special is basically a link spin attack and can be used in combination with the Sonic Blade. It’s pretty hard to knock out Sora unless he’s a high percentage. His name means sky, and that’s where he’s scared.

Still, he got the trap of an anime boy with a sword: pointed hair, a big keyblade (a sword because the blade is included in the name), a counter. He fits perfectly. But Solas’ unique traits, his combo potential, his weight, etc. make him a dangerously different sword-wielding anime boy. And you really don’t want to catch yourself off stage against Sora. It’s the most curtain for you while he floats comfortably behind. I blame this on his big ass parachute shorts.

This does not change the fact that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has too many damn sword characters. Sora is just another addition to so many blade fighter executives, and it can be hard to see the real difference between them. But after all, Sora does a lot for him, whether or not he swings his sword. Maybe it was a misunderstanding to fire him as a general anime sword boy, so I’m happy to admit it.

