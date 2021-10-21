Philips announces next-generation digital pathology solution





Philipshas announced the launch of a next-generation digital pathology solution, moving digital pathology to the center of enterprise-wide medical informatics.

The Philips Digital Pathology Suite IntelliSite is a software tool and feature designed to help streamline workflows, improve diagnostic reliability, facilitate team collaboration, integrate artificial intelligence (AI), and improve the efficiency of pathology labs. It features a scalable suite.

The Philips Digital Pathology Suite offers a variety of solutions designed for different use cases at an affordable cost of ownership. From small spoke labs or small independent labs where small batches of slides are continuously processed and scanned, to medium and large labs working with large batch processing workflows. The hardware is also pre-equipped for multi-layer slide scanning. Images are captured on a centralized informatics platform optimized around the pathologist’s workflow, with leading third-party AI tools and algorithms aimed at further reducing laboratory costs and enhancing diagnostic capabilities. Will be integrated with.

Luis Culottes, general manager of Philips oncology and informatics, said: That is why bringing together multiple parts of the healthcare continuum, such as radiology, pathology, and genomics, is the key to a new paradigm of diagnostic accuracy. By providing pathologists with interoperability and connectivity and sharing high-quality imaging and diagnostic insights throughout the network, the Philips Digital Pathology Suite is a key interest in future data-driven healthcare systems. Position them as people.

The Digital Pathology Suite includes three pathology slide scanners and a pathology workspace image management system. It includes comprehensive software tools and features that cover all stages of the digital pathology process, including advanced image management systems and bidirectional interoperability to laboratory information systems. A case viewer that facilitates interdisciplinary case reviews and care route selection. Diagnostic reliability is enhanced by superior image quality and advanced algorithms such as automatic tissue shape detection and non-rectangular optimization of the area of ​​interest. Vendor-independent data interoperability also makes it easy to share patient-centric histological data between companies and sites.

Stephane Rossat, director of innovation, science and project management at MEDIPATH, a French pathology group with a network of 11 technology labs, said: We are very pleased to see the new Philips Digital Pathology Suite available at each site, such as the Pathology Scanner SG300 and the Pathology Workspace with anonymization tools. After the first few days of installation, the solution has already proven to be easy to use and produce images faster, but the quality and sharpness of the generated images has been experienced to be excellent. The Philips Digital Pathology Suite is the solution our organization needs to extend its digital pathology capabilities and invigorate transformation.

Precision medicine is increasing the amount and complexity of workloads as pathology laboratories around the world face a shortage of skilled staff. In cancer diagnosis and staging, pathological information is combined with data from multiple disciplines, including radiology, pathology, and genomics to provide the diagnostic accuracy needed for highly personalized care. .. There is an urgent need for solutions that combine operational efficiency, team work, knowledge sharing, and enterprise-wide informatics to get the most out of the pathology lab’s talent.

Philips integrates intelligence and automation into its precision diagnostic portfolio through breakthrough innovations and partnerships. These include smart diagnostic systems, integrated workflow solutions aimed at transforming department operations, advanced informatics to make diagnostics more reliable, and care pathway solutions coordinated by healthcare professionals. Treatment for individual patients. By developing and integrating AI-enabled applications, the company aims to transform data into actionable insights and enhance its ability to drive the right care at the right time and in the right order.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/news/Digital-in-Healthcare-News/philips-launches-its-next-generation-digital-pathology-solut/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos