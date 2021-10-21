Global e-commerce is accelerating rapidly in supply chain issues — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





According to an Adobe study, US online holiday season sales reached $ 207 billion between November 1st and December 31st, setting a new record.

This corresponds to a 10% increase from 2020.

Globally, online spending is expected to reach $ 910 billion this season, up 11% year-on-year. Adobe expects more than $ 4 trillion to be embarrassed globally in all of 2021, the new milestone in e-commerce.

In the United States, major shopping days are becoming less noticeable as e-commerce becomes more ubiquitous. Cyber ​​Week (Thanksgiving until Cyber ​​Monday) is set to drive $ 36 billion in online spending, which is 17% of the total holiday season.

However, growth has slowed to just 5% year-on-year in five days (less than 10% year-on-year for the entire season).

Adobe expects Cyber ​​Monday to drive $ 11.3 billion (up 4% year-on-year) and remain the largest day of the season (and year). Black Friday is $ 9.5 billion (up 5% year-on-year) and Thanksgiving is $ 5.4 billion (up 6%). YoY). All three days are slower than the whole season.

At the same time, online retailers need to address serious supply chain challenges, from crowded ports and cargo delays to disruptions in overseas manufacturing.

Compared to the pre-pandemic period (January 2020), the prevalence of out-of-stock messages increased by 172% during the holiday season. Adobe believes it will maintain this level and increase with certain products throughout the season.

Weakened supply chains are also pushing up online prices. According to Adobe, US consumers will pay an average of 9% more during this year’s Cyber ​​Week compared to last year’s holiday season. This is the result of smaller discounts in addition to ongoing e-commerce inflation throughout the year.

Meanwhile, consumers are adopting new payment methods such as Buy Now and Pay Later (BNPL) as a way to release cash during the holiday season. Based on Adobe Analytics data, this year’s online revenue from BNPL is 10% higher than 2020 and 45% higher than 2019.

Shoppers are also using BNPL for increasingly cheap orders, with a minimum order value of $ 225, down 12% year-on-year. In an Adobe survey, 25% of respondents said they used BNPL in the last three months, with apparel (43% quoted), electronics (33%), and groceries (30%). Category.

Paul Robeson, Adobe’s International President, said: Global e-commerce continues to accelerate rapidly, proving that the transition to online shopping is irreversible.

Despite rising prices online and supply chain turmoil, e-commerce spending is set to break all previous records this Christmas.

Shoppers act early and take advantage of payment options such as Buy Now to make sure delivery delays and inventory issues undermine the celebration.

