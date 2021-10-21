How to open them and get LAPAS MG





Everyone, this year is also the eerie time. To celebrate Halloween, Call of Duty is hosting The Haunting event with all the new game modes, scary skins to unlock, and, of course, the horror of zombies. Apart from the aesthetic map changes during the event, the other major highlight is the new LAPAS MG. This weapon can only be unlocked by completing a Haunting Challenge throughout the Black Ops Cold War or War Zone, some of which are a bit tricky. In particular, if you don’t know how to open the Scare package, we have a guide for unlocking LAPAA SAP.

Warzone The Haunting LAPA Challenges

Warzone and Cold War share a progress system (when Vanguard starts), so you can unlock LAPA in one game and use it for both. Warzone’s challenge to unlock LAPA is difficult and time consuming, so unless you’re a seasoned player, it’s a good idea to get your weapon in the Cold War instead.

Nevertheless, a list of LAPA Warzone challenges can be found below, along with their specific rewards.

The Ghosts of Verdansk Play 5 games in playlists FireSlick M82 Blueprint The Ghosts of Verdansk A terrifying watch that wins 3 top 10 final placements with teams in playlists The Ghosts of Verdansk Eliminates 10 enemy ghosts in playlists Dansk Playlist Operator Final Summon Animation Emblem Ghost of Verdance As a Bloody Knife Reticle Ghost that eliminates 5 enemy humans while playing as a playlist ghost, collect or stand 3 souls, squatting Human enemies who are or tend to be MuderousMime stickers Use 3 scary ground locations to reduce the fear meter of Ghosts of Verdansk playlists Underworld Calling Cards Answer 3 calls of The Ghosts of Verdansk playlists Prophecy Sticker Experience 3 Phantom To experience.Tentacle weapon charm

As you can see, all the issues are related to The Ghost of Verdansk playlist. If you play that mode a lot, many of these challenges will occur naturally.

Black Ops Cold War Haunting LAPA Challenge

Scream’s Ghostface Killer is an operator of the Call of Duty.Activision.

An easy way to unlock LAPA is to play Cold War Multiplayer. Most of these are easier to perform than Warzone tasks, except for the challenge of having to open the Scare Package. The following are issues.

Complete 5 games in multiplayer or zombies The Haunting Event Playlist Blasting Lantern blueprint Nuketown Halloween 24/7 Trick or Treat Watch Scream with 200 multiplayer removals in the playlist or smashing pumpkin heads with zombies Finish Top 3 in Deathmatch, successfully exile with Hallows Eve, get 30 multiplayer removals with Outbreak Magic Bloom Weapon Charm Infection, or eliminate special or elite enemies with Zombie Jack O Animation Emblem 10 Melee in Multiplayer Get weapon kills or win butcher medals in zombies (5 rapid melee kills) Spider Web Reticle Open 5 horror packages in multiplayer or zombies Slash-O-Lantern Stickers Ghost Park in Multiplayer Get 50 eliminations when using, or kill enemies while hiding in zombie ether shrouds Jack Revenge Animated Calling Cards Kill 3 multiplayer by dying 3 times, or zombie genocide Earn a Medal (10 Rapid Kills) Keystone Capers Arcade Game Earn 5 Multiplayer Kills with Fire Damage or Earn a Fire Damage Multikill Medal in Zombie Mol Weapon Charm How to Open the Call of Duty Scare Package

The bunch of trickiest challenges require you to open 5 horror packages. The game doesn’t really provide any information about the Scare package, so trying to figure out how to open the five is confusing. There are two ways to get a scare package: multiplayer and zombies.

In multiplayer, you just use the Care Package Score Streak to earn in the match. Instead, the care package is randomly displayed as a scare package, and the spawn rate seems to be inconsistent. So don’t worry if you get a regular care package instead. try it. For best results, start your match in Nuketown and continue to win care packages. After a few attempts, you will win a horror package. These are large pumpkin orange crates that give you goodies.

Another way to win a scare package is to play zombies. Using this method is much more consistent. Just play the zombie map for up to 6 rounds and the scare package will always spawn somewhere on the stage. If you do it enough times, this challenge will be completed. That way, you’ll be one step closer to winning LAPAS MG.

The Call of Dutys The Haunting event will run until November 2nd.

