Compam to return home directly at a hybrid event





COMPAMED, an international event for medical technology suppliers, which could only be held digitally due to last year’s pandemic, will be held again directly at Messe Dsseldorf in parallel with MEDICA from November 15th to 18th.

Approximately 500 registrations from exhibitors show a high level of interest from Medtech suppliers, which is a major step towards achieving success again. Program component technologies such as COMPAMED HIGH-TECH FORUM, the IVAM International Microtechnology Business Network, which focuses specifically on the microtechnology and nanotechnology sectors, and Devicemed’s COMPAMED SUPPLIERS FORUM, which covers the entire medical development and production sector, as hybrid events. , Available both online (as a live stream) and face-to-face events.

Both the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences provide a lot of thought.

Thomas R, CEO of IVAM International Microtechnology Business Network. Dr. Dietrich said: The effects of the coronavirus created a supply bottleneck. Cancellations of flights and sea transport have significantly increased bottlenecks, especially in the supply of electronic products. During the crisis, this was exacerbated by unnecessary stockpiles. Companies were afraid of supply shortages, so they bought and stored more components than they needed to be safe. The industry recovered faster than many suppliers expected, resulting in a shortage of raw materials and individual components.

During the crisis, computer chips were in short supply as medical technology suppliers needed far more computer chips. BVMed CEO Dr. Meinrad Lugan recently took a look at the situation. In many sectors, the problem was not a lack of quantity, but a distribution issue. Lugan states that he tended to place large numbers of overorders or multiple orders. The resulting supply bottlenecks must be addressed using existing eStandard-based smart digital solutions.

According to IVAM, the internationalization of the economy remains favorable because it failed to maintain a global supply chain, which is the opposite of constructive. European manufacturers need the option to carry out production at lower cost in other countries in order to remain competitive. These producing countries, in turn, require European customers to continue to run their economies. However, according to IVAM, there should still be a local supply chain of sensitive components that are important to the basic care of the entire population, especially the healthcare sector.

Another topic also caused a great deal of confusion in the industry. On May 26, 2021, the new In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Device Regulation (IVDR) came into effect as well as the new European Medical Device Regulation (MDR). As a long-read overview article on this subject in the Devicemed trade magazine states, companies are ready to undertake this, but they are clearly under pressure. According to a survey by software company Climedo Health, 81% of 115 companies surveyed across Europe still find MDR very difficult. The biggest hurdles are posed by the increased resources and costs required, lack of clarity, and the required clinical trials. 31% estimate that MDR will incur additional costs of 5-10% of annual sales, and 13% believe these costs will exceed 10% of sales. Corporate dissatisfaction with power in Brussels is growing on other fronts as well. 75% want a clearer specification from the EU Commission, 50% want more professional support, and 30% want training and information events.

Veronika Schweighart, COO of Climedo Health, said: The findings show that EU MDR remains very difficult, costly and time consuming for businesses.

IVDR also increases the labor and cost of the enterprise. In addition to new products, all approved products already on the market must be recertified in accordance with regulations.

Current development across the process chain

COMPAMED SUPPLIERS FORUM has many more suggestions. Current development across the process chain is presented in a hands-on manner. Mechanical and electronic components are in the limelight in expert talks, along with innovative basic materials, manufacturing processes, contract manufacturing of all kinds, design, and ease of use. Aspects and quality assurance. The keynote on the new market completes this diverse program. Further focus themes include laminated modeling, electronics and regulatory sectors.

Therefore, Dr. Benedikt Janny, Managing Director of USE-Ing. Heads of User Research and Usability Engineering report on the human-centered development of medical device products, commonly known as usability engineering. Not only is this a regulatory obligation for medical device approval, but it also provides medical device manufacturers with an opportunity to differentiate themselves. It is on the market by taking into account relevant user needs early in the product development process and implementing it in innovation. In the keynote (November 15th), we will establish a human-centered development process and add real value to product users by improving usability within the scope of user-centered innovation and regulatory requirements applicable to usability engineering. Explore the existence of opportunities to create. ..

Laminated modeling of custom implants

Additive manufacturing and robotics continue to be medtech’s exciting themes. Toolcraft AG is proud to be a pioneer in future-oriented technologies such as layered modeling and individual robot cell construction. The company offers the entire process chain, from concept to manufacturing, laminate molding, machining and injection molding, electrical discharge machining, and certified precision parts using mold making. Within the scope of robotics, a customized, fully programmed integrated solution is implemented. Daniel Distler and Patrick Meyer, Head of Robotics and Technology Sales and Distribution at Toolcraft, have gained knowledge from over 30 years of industry experience in laminated modeling using various application cases from COMPAMED SUPPLIERS FORUM and medtech. Let’s take a closer look at the benefits of.

IVAM highlights in Hall 13

IVAM International Microtechnology Business Network is one of COMPAMED’s cooperating partners and the largest exhibitor. This year, 42 companies and laboratories from 9 countries participated in the joint stand (Hall 13), and many companies from Europe gathered. Representative technologies include various microcomponents (microelectronics, opttronics, microoptics, microfluidics), sensors, actuators, sensor systems, micropumps, coatings, smart textiles, manufacturing and processing procedures, services. .. COMPAMED HIGH-TECH FORUM (also in Hall 13) will offer an international presentation accompanying the trade fair every four days, with a wide range of themes in 2021. These include diagnostics that are highly integrated with printed electronics for the next generation, in particular. Equipment manufacturers meet component manufacturers, laser and photonic applications, smart sensor solutions, and microfluidic options to solve point-of-care diagnostic and life science challenges.

Measure blood pressure with an optical sensor

The highlights of the IVAM stand include the development of new sensations. Cardiovascular-related conditions are one of the most frequently cited causes of death in industrialized nations. An important indicator of this is hypertension. It is still diagnosed and monitored by regularly mechanically measuring blood pressure using the upper arm cuff. This method is unpleasant, limits the patient’s daily life and provides only a few selective measurements compared to other methods. Optical sensors can provide help here. This sensor works using the basic principles of photoplethysmography (PPG) to record the filling level of blood vessels in the skin over time. Using the contour curve (pulse wave) recorded in this way, a patented procedure is used to identify the relevant point in time and determine the cycle of pressure waves in the aorta. This allows us to draw conclusions about changes in central blood pressure. This process not only provides an alternative to traditional cuff measurements, but also provides blood pressure results for each individual heart rate. With this analysis of short- and medium-term variability, physicians hope to enable new diagnostic approaches for early detection of different conditions in different patient groups (such as pre-eclampsia).

Communication between the body and modern IT

CorTec’s electrode design creates a new path for communication between the body’s own electrical signals and the latest information technology. This young Medtech company specializes in developing efficient techniques for active implants for long-term recording and stimulation of neural activity. The technology consists of customized components such as electrodes for guidance and stimulation within the central and peripheral nervous systems. The patented AirRay electrode technology allows CorTec to overcome current limitations in using electrodes with mechanical properties that are flexible and adaptable to precision manufacturing conditions. The manufacturing process using ultrashort pulsed lasers makes this technology highly reproducible, even with very small dimensions of 25m and with high density electrical contacts. The flexibility of this technology allows you to change a variety of product characteristics, such as thickness, number of contacts, contact spacing and contact shape, and total electrode size.

The components help identify the focus of epilepsy that needs to be removed, for example, using surgery on patients with certain types of epilepsy. The purpose of CorTecs is to be a key partner in the development of innovative therapies. In particular, the design flexibility of AirRay electrode technology is an important component of the approach of communicating with the human nervous system and connecting it with artificial intelligence. This special electrode technology is part of the CorTec Brain Interchange, a technology platform for innovative neurotherapy in a variety of applications such as epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, and bioelectronics, such as ceramic-based hermetically encapsulated casings. is.

World’s first stoma care

Optima Life Science and Optima Automation introduce continuous manufacturing machines for stoma flanges. These are used as artificial opening care products used to divert waste products from the intestines (stoma). Therefore, Optima Life Sciences provides stoma producers with the right mechanical solution to combine two separate conversion processes into one line. A process station was previously developed for this line that could only be operated in cycles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/Medtech-expo-and-events/latest-medtech-events-and-expo-news/compamed-to-return-in-person-with-hybrid-event/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos