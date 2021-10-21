UCB announces licensing of fracture identification technology





UCB has announced to ImageBiopsy Lab a strategic out-license for BoneBot, an artificial intelligence (AI) -based fracture identification technology, to bring new identification tools to clinical practice by 2023.

Radiation AI solutions screen CT scans to detect the presence of asymptomatic or asymptomatic fractures of the spine.

Emmanuel Caeymaex, Executive Vice President of Immunology Solutions and US Head of UCB, said: The greatest risk factor for fragile fractures is previous fractures. Therefore, identifying and properly treating patients who already have a vertebral fracture is the key to helping them live their lives to the fullest and avoid further fractures. UCB has worked with specialist clinicians to develop a deep learning computational model that can detect vertebral compression fractures on CT scans. Partnering with a leading musculoskeletal (MSK) radiation AI company will enable this technology to be integrated into clinical care.

Our ambition is to help more than 9 million patients worldwide with osteoporotic vulnerable fractures by helping identify the most at-risk patients. Strategic partnerships and investments with people with technology and data capabilities can further drive our transformation in the most influential ways. We are pleased to work with ImageBiopsy Lab to launch this important technology.

Osteoporosis affects about 200 million people worldwide and causes 9 million vulnerable fractures each year, with the most common type being spinal fractures.

Bo Abrahamsen, an endocrinologist and professor of musculoskeletal epidemiology, said: Underreporting on CT scans and the resulting undertreatment of vertebral fractures remains a real challenge in healthcare systems around the world, but this can be improved by standard classification and clearer paths. Of care. CT scans performed for other purposes may identify vertebral fractures, but given the high time pressure on radiologists, scans involving vertebral fractures should not be evaluated with this in mind. Is often. A quick, easy, and intuitive method is needed to detect spinal fractures and draw the attention of services responsible for assessing osteoporosis. At this time, these fractures are hidden in clear visibility. We welcome digital innovations that can provide early clinical interventions to help patients receive the care they need.

Established in 2016, Image Biopsy Lab has become a diagnostic imaging company supported by musculoskeletal AI. UCB will license the BoneBot Intellectual Property (IP) to ImageBiopsy Lab to help bring the technology to market by 2023. ImageBiopsy Lab will then aim to launch around the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/news/ai-and-vr-in-healthcare/ucb-announces-out-licensing-of-fracture-identification-tech/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos