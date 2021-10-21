Masahiro Sakurai about how Sora came to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate





I like the shirt.Screenshot: Nintendo

As announced earlier this month, Sora has become a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character. But how did Sora, Keyblade, and everything get to Smash Bros.? In the latest Weekly Famitsu column, creator Masahiro Sakurai explains that.

Sakurai pointed out how Sora was chosen among the players of the new character. Sora seems to be such an obvious choice, especially since the character name is the same as Sakurai’s. (This is what Sakurai humorously acknowledged in Famitsu’s article publication and photo caption, yes, his name is the same as my company.)

As you can imagine, he wrote that the barriers for Sora to participate in the battle were quite high. The expectations of the players were high, but honestly I thought it was impossible. According to Mr. Sakurai, the team in charge of external negotiations was thinking in the same way.

But one day everything changed. Coincidentally, I met a higher person at Disney at the award show.Sora talked about wanting to participate in the battle [in Smash Bros.], And they were also told that he wished he could participate in the fight. surprised!

Sakurai pointed out that this is not so easy to judge, and added that if the people they talked to were different, their opinions would be different.

After a chance encounter, Disney, Square Enix, and Nintendo all had a long discussion about taking Sora to Super Smash Bros. And in the end, Sakurai was fine.

But why did Sakurai initially think it was impossible to take him to Super Smash Bros.? When characters come to a fighting game franchise from another company, it’s not just a matter of adding them to the game. There are requirements, issues, and concerns about how they are represented in the game. Companies are very protective of their personality. Of course, Sakurai and his team are very sensitive to all of this. But I don’t think he was optimistic at first, given that he needed to approach Disney as well as Square Enix.

What Sora does requires supervision from both Disney and Square Enix [in Smash Bros.], Sakurai explained. I felt that various hurdles were high, but in reality, there were various rules for advancing development.

The development team created a high-quality character model from the beginning, and the production proceeded more smoothly than Sakurai expected. But things were still difficult. In Kingdom Hearts, Sora uses aerial combat. The challenge was to bring that style of combat to Smash Bros. in a way that made sense, worked in-game, and was faithful to the character.

Sakurai writes that I think I got the feeling of an original game. What do you think?

