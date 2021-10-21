Trump finds support for his own media venture





Former President Donald J. Trump said Wednesday that he had prepared investment funds to set up his own publicly traded media company. Riot on January 6th.

Once the deal is signed, the new Trump could have access to nearly $ 300 million in spending.

In a statement announcing the new venture, Mr. Trump and his investors said the new company would be called the Trump Media & Technology Group and would create a new social network called Truth Social. According to the statement, its purpose is to create rivals in the liberal media consortium and fight big tech companies in Silicon Valley.

Mr. Trump has made a positive presence in the conservative media as he resigned and became the only American president to be impeached twice. But he once shook the news cycle and lacked the ability to dominate the country’s political debates. He filed a lawsuit against Twitter this month seeking to restore his account.

The announcement on Wednesday also shows the promised new app listed for pre-sale on the App Store, and the mockup illustrations aren’t just similar to Twitter.

The details of Mr. Trump’s latest partnership were ambiguous. The statement he made is reminiscent of the kind of claims he made about the commerce he made in New York as a real estate developer. It was full of high prices and superlatives that could not be verified.

Rumors have spread that Mr. Trump has been interested in starting his own media business since he was defeated in the November 2020 elections. It didn’t happen. Despite early reports that he was interested in starting his own cable channel on rival Fox News, it’s a very distant idea given the enormous cost and time required to put it into it. It wasn’t. A close adviser, Jason Miller, has launched a rival social media platform for Trump supporters called Gettr. But Mr. Trump never signed on.

In a statement Wednesday night, Mr Miller said of his negotiations with Mr. Trump:

Trump’s partners are special purpose acquisition companies, Digital World Acquisition or SPAC. These so-called blank check companies are an increasingly popular type of investment vehicle that sells stocks to the public for the purpose of using profits to buy private companies.

Digital World was incorporated into Miami a month after Mr. Trump lost the 2020 elections.

The company applied for an initial public offering this spring and went public on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange last month. The IPO raised about $ 283 million, and Digital World raised another $ 11 million by selling shares to investors through so-called private placements.

Digital World is backed by some Marquee Wall Street names and others with strong connections. Post-IPO regulatory filings report that major hedge funds such as DE Shaw, Highbridge Capital Management, Lighthouse Partners and Saba Capital Management own a significant proportion of the digital world.

The CEO of Digital Worlds was Patrick F. Orlando, a former employee of investment banks, including Deutsche Bank, who specialized in trading financial products known as derivatives. According to a recent regulatory filing, he founded his own investment bank, Benesere Capital, in 2012.

Luis Orleans-Braganza, Chief Financial Officer of Digital Worlds, is a member of the Brazilian National Assembly.

In a recent filing, Orlando revealed that he owns nearly 18 percent of the company’s outstanding shares. Orlando and digital world representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This is not Orlando’s first blank check company. He created at least two other things, including Yunho International, which is incorporated into offshore tax havens in the Cayman Islands.

When investors bought shares in Digital World, it wasn’t revealed, if any, that they were planning to buy. Digital World said on its website that its goal is to focus on connecting with leading technology companies.

At least one of the investors, Saba Capital Management, was unaware that Digital World would do business with Mr. Trump at the time of the initial public offering.

Trump, who has repeatedly lied about the outcome of the 2020 elections and accused mainstream news media of publishing fake articles to undermine his credibility, is true as his new company that dominates the spirit. I was strongly devoted to the concept.

We live in a world where the Taliban have a big presence on Twitter, but your favorite American president is silent, Mr. Trump said in his written statement his first item. I vowed to publish soon. This is unacceptable.

