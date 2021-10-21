Retailers are preparing for a surge in fraud during peak shopping seasons — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





According to a survey commissioned by Adyen, half of UK retailers expect a surge in fraudulent attacks on their businesses during the fourth quarter shopping period.

This survey is part of a report on the state of the UK retail sector and can be downloaded here under the title “Expected Value Gap”.

This was done by Censuswide and Opinium and surveyed 358 retail decision makers and 2,000 consumers, respectively.

37% of retailers reported increased attempts at business fraud during the pandemic, and 26% admitted that they were victims of fraud or data breaches during this period.

This year, when retailers are tackling supply chain disruptions, staff shortages, and the protracted impact of a pandemic, 53% describe peaks as business successes or failures.

Despite the challenges, they are optimistic about the peak season and the potential for shoppers to return to the store. Fifty-six percent say that physical stores play a more important role during this time.

The customer seems to agree. 32% avoid shopping in physical locations after a pandemic.

However, retailers need to focus on providing a great experience while protecting against fraud. Otherwise, customers will vote on their own feet. 65% will not shop again with a retailer if they have a bad experience both in-store and online.

Consumers also have high expectations of the hospitality sector for fraud prevention, with 57% thinking that restaurants, bars and cafes need to do more to protect them.

Peak shopping periods are very important to retailers each year, but even more important in the pandemic context, said Corinneil, Adyen’s UK managing director.

After the turmoil of the localized blockade for Christmas last year, retailers can keep in mind that consumers are looking forward to returning to the store again.

He adds: But whether in-store or online, fraudsters are most active during these busy times, so it’s important to focus laser on fraud protection.

Fortunately, today, the same technology that enables customers to enjoy the smoothest possible payment experience also plays a role in protecting them.

AI and machine learning help customers authenticate themselves quickly and easily, protecting their data and business while keeping payments smooth.

