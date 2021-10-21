Aurora Mobile’s JPush Private Cloud Obtains Product Compatibility Certification for Galaxy Kirin and China Standard Kirin





Shenzhen, China, October 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (Aurora Mobile or the Company), China’s leading mobile developer service provider, is one of its core products today. Announced JPush. Private Cloud (JPush Cloud) is Kirin Software Co., Ltd. Has passed the product compatibility certification of Galaxy Kirin and China Standard Kirin, two core operating systems of (Kirin Software). JPush Cloud certification meets the general compatibility requirements, performance, and reliability required to run enterprise applications on systems such as Galaxy Kirin, China Standard Kirin, and the ecosystem developed by Kirin Software.

As part of China’s leading software producers within the national program, Kirin Software has promised to facilitate the development of major operating systems made in China, of national technology related companies and products for private use. I have a qualification. Kirin Software uses secure and reliable core operating system technology for general applications and special requirements such as server operating systems, desktop operating systems, embedded operating systems, Kirin Cloud, and secure email products. We continue to develop corresponding innovative products.

Today, independent Chinese-made technology is crucial to China’s national development strategy and is an important area for governments to encourage and support high-tech innovation. As a domestic front runner in the push notification sector, Aurora Mobile has been exploring a wide range of mobile development for over a decade, continuing to drive the long-term value of innovation and advanced technology. The company aims to leverage self-developed technology to help mobile developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize their applications more efficiently. We continue to launch a range of services including push notifications, one-click verification, instant messaging, statistics and analytics services, traffic monetization (JG Alliance), JG VaaS and JGUMS.

Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile, said that JPush Private Cloud offers multi-channel push notification delivery, comprehensive analytic operation monitoring, seamless message recall, and high concurrency among many of its features. He commented that it has sex and high availability. Compatibility with the two core operating systems JPush and Kirin Software reiterates Aurora Mobile’s key benefits in the area of ​​mobile development services tailored for mobile developers.

Going forward, Aurora Mobile will accelerate the product compatibility certification process to create safer and more reliable products and services for the new generation of Chinese-made information technology systems and fully embrace this new wave of innovation. I will continue to do it.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is China’s leading mobile developer service provider. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notifications, one-click verification, and app traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow, and monetize. .. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile’s vertical applications extend to market intelligence and financial risk management, enabling different industries to increase productivity and optimize decision making.

For more information, please visit http://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Safe Harbor clause of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are will, expectation, forecast, future, intent, plan, belief, estimation, self-confidence, and similar statements. In particular, the business outlook and management quotes in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobiles’ strategic and operational plans, include forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile also provides written or oral statements to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, annual reports to shareholders, press releases and other written materials, as well as oral statements by officers, directors or employees. May make a statement about the future outlook. To a third party. Non-historical statements, including but not limited to statements regarding Aurora Mobiles beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements carry inherent risks and uncertainties. Due to a number of factors, including but not limited to:, actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobiles’ future business development, financial position and operating results. Aurora Mobiles’ ability to attract and retain customers. The ability to develop and sell data solutions effectively and penetrate existing markets for developer services. Ability to move to a new ad-driven SaaS model. That ability maintains or strengthens the brand. Competition with current or future competitors. Ability to continue to access mobile data in the future. Laws and regulations related to data privacy and protection. General economic and business conditions in the world and China, and the underlying or related assumptions of any of the above. Details regarding these and other risks are contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information contained in this press release and attachments is current as of the date of the press release and Aurora Mobile undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required by applicable law. will do.

