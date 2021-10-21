Luoxin Pharmaceutical has signed a license agreement for Budesolv Budesonide nasal drops with Austria-based Marinomed Biotech AG





Shanghai, October 21, 2021 / PRNewswire / -Luoxin Pharmaceutical Group Stock Co., Ltd. (Shandong Luoxin Pharmaceutical Group Stock Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of “Luoxin Pharmaceutical” or “Luoxin Pharmaceutical”) has signed a license agreement with Austria-based Marinomed Biotech AG (“Marinomed”). This gives Shandong Luoxin exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize Budesolv (Budesonide Nasal Spray) in China (including China). Mainland, Hong Kong and Macau SAR, Taiwan region). The signing of the license agreement further expands Luoxin Pharmaceutical’s product line and enhances Luoxin’s competitiveness in the area of ​​respiratory illness.

Budesolv, a steroid nasal spray, a new formulation of the glucocorticoid budesonide that is not yet available in the domestic and international markets. Budesolv is the first drug derived from Marinomed’s unique Marinosolv platform. Budesolv has successfully completed the critical Phase III clinical trial required for marketing approval in Europe. A highly important clinical trial completed recently has succeeded in showing the non-inferiority of budesonide nasal drops when compared to Rhinocort Aqua 64. In addition, the study showed that Budesolv was equally effective at a dose reduction of 85%, showing a significantly faster onset of action within 3 hours. ..

Budesolv is indicated for allergic rhinitis. Allergic rhinitis is a chronic disease with a high incidence, long duration, and prone to recurrence. According to statistics, the prevalence of allergic rhinitis in China has increased from 11.1% to 17.6% over the last six years (data from the International Forum of Allergy & Rhinology). According to IQVIA and MENET statistics, the global market for steroid nasal sprays in 2020 will be US $ 2.15 billion (factory default), and the total market size in China (domestic hospitals and retail pharmacies with 100 beds or more) will be 13. It is 105 million yuan. ..

Under the terms of the agreement, Shandong Luoxin will pay Marinomed a prepayment of US $ 2,000,000 and no more than $ 20 million to pay the Mainomed development and sales milestones. When the budesonide nasal spray suspension is launched, Shandong Luoxin will pay Marino Med’s gradual royalties based on net sales.

Dr. Andreas Grassauer, CEO of Marinomed, said: Budesolv is the first drug developed on the Marinosolv platform with an 85% dose reduction and faster efficacy. Through this close cooperation, we hope to provide better treatment options for patients with allergic rhinitis. “

Ryan Liu, Chairman and CEO of Luoxin Pharmaceutical, said: We believe that the benefits of the chain in research, production and marketing will reward our collaboration with MarinoMed’s leading scientific team and help enhance the treatment of patients with allergic rhinitis in China. “

About Marino Med

Marinomed Biotech AG (Korneuburg, Austria) (VSE: MARI) is an Austrian biotechnology company for therapeutic agents sold worldwide. The company is listed on the main board of the Wiener Börse. Marinosolv focuses on developing innovative products based on two patent-protected technology platforms. Marinosolve technology improves the solubility and bioavailability of compounds that are poorly soluble in aqueous formulations. The Carragelose platform consists of innovative patent protection products that target viral infections of the respiratory tract and may also reduce the risk of infection with SARS-CoV-2. Caragerose is used as a virus blocker in nasal sprays, throat lozenges and lozenges sold through international partners in more than 40 countries.

About Luoxin Pharmaceutical

Luoxin Pharmaceutical Group Stock Co., Ltd. (“Luoxin Pharmaceutical”, Securities Code: 002793.SZ) is a healthcare conglomerate engaged in pharmaceutical research and development, manufacturing, sales, and healthcare services. Founded in 1988, Luoxin Pharmaceutical has R & D centers and manufacturing bases in Shandong, Shanghai and Chengdu, with a total staff of nearly 6,000. Luoxin Pharmaceutical is committed to bringing health to more people, addressing unmet medical needs in GI, respiratory and oncology and focusing on improving access to medicines and medical services. Is placed.

Luoxin Pharmaceutical has a rich and competitive product portfolio, with Star Products taking the lead in the digestive and respiratory systems. Many products have been listed in major science and technology projects, including major new product plans, national torch plans, and major new drug research and development. In addition, Luoxin Pharmaceutical, which has been ranked in the top 100 Chinese pharmaceutical companies since 2006 and the best company in China’s pharmaceutical R & D pipeline since 2011, is a leading high-tech company, a national innovation model company, and a nation. Recognized as an industrial quality model company. , And won the second award in state science. & Tech Progress many times. For more information, please visit www.luoxin.cn.

