WeRide was named “AutoTech Startup of the Year” in the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards Program in 2021





Guangzhou, China, October 21, 2021 / PRNewswire /-WeRide, the world’s leading autonomous driving company, was named “AutoTech Startup of the Year” at the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards conducted by leading market intelligence organization AutoTech Breakthrough. This award program recognizes innovations in automotive and transportation technology around the world.

WeRide Named

The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to carry out the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the automotive and transportation technology categories such as connected cars, electric vehicles, engine tech, automotive cybersecurity, sensor technology and traffic tech. is. This year’s program received over 1,400 nominations from more than 15 countries around the world.

“By 2030, self-driving cars are estimated to be in the $ 2 trillion market worldwide. In the near future, self-driving cars will be able to free up the workforce and provide uninterrupted logistics services. R & D and operations centers focused on self-driving technology are in control in this area, “said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. “WeRide was named the AutoTech Startup of the Year because of WeRide’s dedication to enabling self-driving cars to move through urban areas and the goal of enabling unmanned technology. “

WeRide is a global leader in developing Level 4 autonomous driving technology and bringing new products, new business models and new experiences to smart cities. This is the world’s first startup to hold test permits for unmanned driving in both China and the United States. The company completed Series C funding in May 2021 and was worth US $ 3.3 billion.

“We are honored to be recognized by AutoTech Breakthrough. Advances in autonomous driving technology are transforming people’s lives and the way cities are built. The remarkable achievements in this industry have further accelerated the technology itself and made it eco-friendly. System players have evolved, like WeRide. ”Tony Han, founder and CEO of WeRide, said: “WeRide will focus on the research and development and commercialization of autonomous driving with the goal of providing large-scale autonomous driving services to the general public in the near future.”

WeRide offers a comprehensive product mix of Robotaxi, Mini Robobus and Robovan, offering multiple services such as online ride hailing, on-demand transport and urban logistics.

In November 2019, WeRide launched the world’s first publicly available Robotaxi service in Guangzhou, China, covering an area of ​​144 square kilometers. In the first year of WeRide Robotaxi service, a total of 147,128 trips were completed and more than 60,000 passengers visited. Since its launch, WeRide has gained superior insight and expertise in the operation and management of self-driving mobility services in the real-world environment.

In June 2021, WeRide delivered completely unmanned to the locked-down area of ​​Guangzhou, China, with the resurrection of Covid-19. WeRide used fully unmanned Mini Robotaxi and Robotaxi to provide daily necessities and emergency supplies such as medicines, medicines, infant formula and diapers. WeRide’s self-driving cars have completed more than 500 trips and delivered more than 20,000 packages weighing over 100 tons for 20 consecutive days.

In September 2021, WeRide launched another innovative self-driving product, WeRide Robovan, the first L4 self-driving cargo van in China. The company is strategically collaborating with Jiangling Motors Corp. (JMC), a major Chinese automobile manufacturer, and ZTO Express, a major express delivery company in China, to promote mass production and commercialization of WeRide Robovan.

With more than 300 self-driving cars deployed in several cities in both China and the United States, WeRide has an autonomous mileage of over 7,000,000 kilometers. The company recently released the latest “We Ride Sensor Suite 4.0”. This is the industry’s first small and light sensor suite that provides accurate and stable autonomous driving detection capabilities for a variety of passenger car models.

Winners of the 2021 AutoTech Breakthrough Awards from other categories include Mercedes-Benz, Ford, TuSimple and Aurora Labs.

About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader in developing Level 4 autonomous driving technology and bringing new products, new business models and new experiences to smart cities.

WeRide receives strategic investments from the world’s leading automakers, including the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance and Zhengzhou Yutong. WeRide is the world’s first startup to obtain self-driving test permits in both China and the United States.

Through strategic alliances with automakers, mobility and logistics service platforms, WeRide offers a comprehensive product mix of Robotaxi, Mini Robobus and Robovan, with multiple services including online ride hailing, on-demand transportation and urban logistics. To provide.

WeRide launched China’s first fully public Robotaxi service in Guangzhou, China, in November 2019, covering an area of ​​144 square kilometers. WeRide also conducted commercial pilot operations and fully unmanned driving tests on the Mini Robobus and Robovan.

Founded in 2017, WeRide is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with R & D and operations centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Nanjing, Wuhan, Zhengzhou, Anqing, and San Jose, USA. We employ highly skilled teams of more than 700 employees worldwide and have extensive experience in research and development, business development and operations at home and abroad.

For more information, please visit: Website: www.weride.ai; Medium: https: //werideai.medium.com/; twitter / LinkedIn / YouTube: WeRide.ai.

About AutoTech Breakthrough The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global innovation and leadership, is dedicated to celebrating the excellence of automotive technology, services, companies and products. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public awareness of the performance and solutions of autotech companies in categories such as connected cars, electric vehicles, engine tech, automotive cybersecurity, sensor technology, traffic tech and vehicle telematics. For more information, please visit AutoTechBreakthrough.com.

To download multimedia, view the original content.

Source WeRide

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsaz.com/prnewswire/2021/10/21/weride-named-autotech-startup-year-2021-autotech-breakthrough-awards-program/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos